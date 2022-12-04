NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

The La Salle-Peru boys bowling team racked up 5,815 pins over six games Saturday to win the Oregon Hawk Classic.
Chance Hank led the way for the Cavaliers as he placed second individually with a 1,219 six-game series.
Aaron Siebert (1,192), Ethan Picco (1,178) and Peyton Baker (1,157) also had top 10 finishes for the Cavs.
In the girls meet, L-P placed second with 1,171 pins. Sycamore won with 5,237.
Christina Ricci led the Cavaliers by placing fourth with 1,126 pins, while Olivia Weber was sixth with 1,116.
Hall-Putnam County’s Sarah Beier placed seventh with 1,089 pins. The Panthers finished ninth with 3,215 pins.
GIRLS BOWLING
At Kewanee: Aubree Acuncius rolled a 1,151 six-game series Saturday to win the individual title and lead St. Bede to the team title at the Kewanee Invitational.
The Bruins racked up 4,984 pins. Mendota was fifth with 4,973.
WRESTLING
At Rockford: La Salle-Peru’s Connor Lorden won the 220-pound bracket at the Rockford East Invitational on Saturday.
Lorden won four matches with three coming via pin, including a pin in 5:11 of Rochelle’s Kaiden Morris in the championship match.
Reegan Kellett (132) and Gunnar Skoog (138) each recorded two pins.
At Seneca: Putnam County-Hall’s James Irwin placed second in the 285-pound bracket at the Seneca Invitational on Saturday.
Irwin pinned Seneca’s Alex Bogner in 1:15 in the semifinals before losing to Clifton Central’s Noah Gomez by pin in the title match.
St. Bede’s Grady Gillan (182) and Jake Migliorini (195) each reached the semifinal wrestlebacks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Putnam County 42, Mendota 40: Ava Hatton returned from injury to score 14 points and dish out six assists Saturday to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.
Gabby Doyle added 11 points and five steals for Putnam County (6-3).
Katie Jenner had 18 points and five steals to lead the Trojans, while Reanna Brant contributed 13 points and 16 rebounds.
At Amboy: Hall and Bureau Valley each lost Saturday at the Amboy Shootout.
The Red Devils lost 33-27 to Wethersfield, while the Storm fell 34-29 to Aquin.
McKenna Christiansen and Promise Giacometti scored nine points each for Hall.
Lynzie Cady paced the Storm with 12 points.
Parkview Christian 60, Earlville 30: The Red Raiders lost a nonconference game Saturday in Yorkville.
Serena 40, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 7: The Mallards dropped a nonconference game Saturday in Serena.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Danville 79, IVCC 67: DeAndre Vortes scored 19 points Saturday as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Danville.
Vijay Wallace added 15 points for IVCC (2-9).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Danville 96, IVCC 48: Natali Haynes and Sophie Harris scored 10 points each Saturday as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Danville.