NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Jackson McDonald.

Putnam County senior Jackson McDonald had a strong start to the season at Wethersfield’s Wally Keller Invitational as he led the Panthers to the title.
McDonald averaged 21.6 points per game over five games with a high-game of 28 points against Annawan.
McDonald eclipsed 1,000 career points during the tournament and was named tournament MVP.
“Jackson showed throughout the tournament how good he can be when he works hard and stays hungry,” Putnam County coach Harold Fay said.
For his performance, McDonald was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week.
McDonald answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
What makes you a good basketball player?
My work ethic and will to do what it takes to win. Also, listening to my grandpa and dad’s advice because they have helped mold me into the athlete I am.
What did it mean to reach 1,000 career points?
It meant a lot. It has been a goal of mine since freshman year.
What is your favorite sport to play and why?
Baseball because I am going to college to play.
What is the best gift you ever received for Christmas?
Probably my AirPods because I always use them during my lifts and workouts.
What is your favorite Christmas movie?
Christmas Vacation.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
A Chipotle burrito eating contest.
What is your favorite subject in school?
Calculus.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan to attend St. Charles Community College to play baseball and study engineering.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of sports?
When I’m not playing sports, I enjoy playing Euchre.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance during the Wethersfield tournament?
I thought I played well, but obviously could’ve improved in some ways. As a team, overall we played very well.