NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

The Putnam County boys basketball team beat Dwight 75-60 in the Panthers’ Tri-County Conference opener Friday in Dwight.
The Panthers improved to 5-1 overall.
Serena 44, Earlville 36: Ryan Browder scored 14 points Friday as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.
Adam Waite added 11 points for Earlville (2-4, 0-1 LTC).
Somonauk 76, DePue 28: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game Friday in Somonauk.
Seneca 66, Henry-Senachwine 33: The Mallards fell in a Tri-County Conference game Friday in Seneca.
THURSDAY RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Putnam County 52, Peoria Christian 51:
The Panthers trailed after one quarter and at halftime but rallied to beat the Chargers PC’s home opener in Granville.
The Panthers trailed the Chargers 15-11 after the first quarter and 25-24 at the intermission before holding a 42-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter .
Putnam County (5-1) was led by Jackson McDonald’s game-high 22 points. Austin Mattingly added 14 points, while Andrew Pyszka chipped in 10.
Byron 78, Mendota 56: The host Tigers opened their season by making 16 shots from beyond the arc in the nonconference victory over the Trojans in Byron.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mendota 46, St. Bede 43: Katie Jenner had 15 points, six steals and three assists to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru.
Reanna Brant added 10 points, 14 rebounds and five steals for Mendota.
Fieldcrest 72, Tri-Valley 28: The undefeated and Associated Press Class 2A No. 2-ranked Knights rolled to a Heart of Illinois Conference win in their home opener in Minonk.
Fieldcrest led 21-6 after the opening quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 64-24 heading to the fourth
Fieldcrest (8-0, 2-0) placed four players in double figures, led by Ashlyn May’s game-high 17 points. Kaitlin White and Macy Gochanour each recorded 13 points, while Carolyn Megow chipped in 10.
Bureau Valley 46, Newman 28: Kate Salisbury scored 19 points to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Taylor Neuhalfen scored 10 points — all in the second half — for Bureau Valley (4-2 overall, 2-0 TRC East).
Seneca 51, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 19: The Fighting Irish led the Mallards 14-2 after one quarter and 37-11 at halftime of the Tri-County Conference contest in Henry.
Serena 59, Earlville 21: The Red Raiders fell to the Huskers in both team’s Little Ten Conference opener in Earlville.
Earlville (3-4, 0-1) was led by Madyson Olson’s nine points and six steals, while Nevaeh Sanson added four points.
Hiawatha 33, DePue 20: The Little Giants fell in the Little Ten Conference opener in Kirkland.
Indian Creek 56, LaMoille 21: The Lions trailed 17-9 after one quarter and 32-15 at halftime of their Little Ten Conference loss in Shabbona.
WRESTLING
Amboy 36, Putnam County-Hall 18; Sterling Newman 42, Putnam County-Hall 18: The Panthers dropped dual matches against the Clippers and Comets in Amboy.
Putnam County-Hall’s Elijah Leota recorded a pair of victories via pinfall at 220 pounds, defeating his Amboy opponent in 28 seconds and his Newman counterpart in 25 seconds.
Princeton 61, Erie-Prophetstown 18; Princeton 66, Morrison 9: The Tigers rolled to Three Rivers Conference dual wins over the Panthers and Mustangs in Erie.
Double winners for Princeton were Andrew Peacock (pinfall in 3:25; pinfall in 46 seconds) at 126, Carlos Benavidez (16-7 decision; 7-6 decision) and Casey Etheridge (pinfall in 53 seconds; 8-1 decision) at 152.
Winning single bouts were John Bussard (8-4 decision) at 106, Augustus Swanson (pinfall in 1:38) at 113, Kaydin Gibson (pinfall in 1:05) at 120, Ace Christiansen (pinfall in 3:35), Augie Christiansen (pinfall in 2:27), Carson Etheridge (pinfall in 34 seconds) at 170 and Cade Odell (pinfall in 1:53) at 285.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,473, Ottawa 2,890: Ethan Picco rolled a 615 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Ottawa.
Chance Hank bowled a 614 for L-P, while David Lawrence added a 613.
JUNIOR COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Milwaukee Area Tech 97, Illinois Valley 74: The Eagles fell on the road to the Stormers.
JUNIOR COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Milwaukee Area Tech 79, Illinois Valley 53: The Eagles dropped the road contest to the Stormers.