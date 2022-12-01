NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

Gracie Ciucci scored 13 points Wednesday to help the Putnam County girls basketball team to a 53-22 victory over Peoria Christian in a nonconference game in Peoria.
Maggie Spratt added 10 points for the Panthers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newman 70, Bureau Valley 53: Landon Hulsing and Cooper Balensiefen scored 14 points each Wednesday as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Hulsing had a double-double as he grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with three steals and three assists, while Balensiefen also contributed five rebounds and two steals.
Sandwich 58, Earlville 36: Griffin Cook scored 13 points Wednesday as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.
Ryan Browder added 11 points for Earlville (2-3).
WRESTLING
At Plano: Mendota went 1-2 in a quadrangular Wednesday, beating Mooseheart 34-18 and losing to Coal City and the host Reapers.
Gavin Evans won by major decision at 132 pounds for the Trojans against Mooseheart.
BOYS BOWLING
Streator 2,916, Hall-Putnam County 2,361: The Red Devils lost Wednesday at Ladd Lanes.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
McHenry County 80, IVCC 62: A.J. Lee scored 15 points Tuesday as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Crystal Lake.
Vijay Wallace had 13 points for IVCC (2-7), while DeAndre Nobles added 12.