November 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton Tigers logo

Grady Thompson poured in 26 points Tuesday to lead the Princeton boys basketball team to a 57-30 rout of Alleman in a nonconference game in Rock Island.

Teegan Davis added 12 points for the Tigers (5-0), who led 39-9 at halftime.

Erie-Prophetstown 49, Bureau Valley 41: Landon Hulsing scored eight points Tuesday as the Storm lost their Three Rivers Conference opener in Manlius.

Woodland 68, DePue 30: Luis Lopez scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds Tuesday as the Little Giants lost a nonconference game in DePue.

Lexington 66, Fieldcrest 57: The Jeremy Hahn era at Fieldcrest started with a Heart of Illinois Conference loss Tuesday in Lexington.

WRESTLING

Princeton 52, Morris 30: Casey Etheridge (152 pounds), Preston Arkels (160), Carson Etheridge (170), Ian Morris (195) and Augustus Swanson (106) all won by fall Tuesday as the Tigers opened the season with a victory in Princeton.

Augie Christiansen notched a 17-4 major decision for Princeton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Earlville 44, Alden-Hebron 32: Madyson Olson had 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and six steals to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory Tuesday in Earlville.

Nevaeh Sansone had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for Earlville (3-3).

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 2,982, Sycamore 2,827: Anna Ricci rolled a 555 series Tuesday as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory on the road.

Makenzie Hamilton added a 554 series for L-P.

BOYS BOWLING

Sycamore 3,385, La Salle-Peru 3,353: Chance Hank bowled a 640 series Tuesday as the Cavaliers came up short in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Peru.

Aaron Siebert added a 606 series for L-P.