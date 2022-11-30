NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Grady Thompson poured in 26 points Tuesday to lead the Princeton boys basketball team to a 57-30 rout of Alleman in a nonconference game in Rock Island.
Teegan Davis added 12 points for the Tigers (5-0), who led 39-9 at halftime.
Erie-Prophetstown 49, Bureau Valley 41: Landon Hulsing scored eight points Tuesday as the Storm lost their Three Rivers Conference opener in Manlius.
Woodland 68, DePue 30: Luis Lopez scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds Tuesday as the Little Giants lost a nonconference game in DePue.
Lexington 66, Fieldcrest 57: The Jeremy Hahn era at Fieldcrest started with a Heart of Illinois Conference loss Tuesday in Lexington.
WRESTLING
Princeton 52, Morris 30: Casey Etheridge (152 pounds), Preston Arkels (160), Carson Etheridge (170), Ian Morris (195) and Augustus Swanson (106) all won by fall Tuesday as the Tigers opened the season with a victory in Princeton.
Augie Christiansen notched a 17-4 major decision for Princeton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Earlville 44, Alden-Hebron 32: Madyson Olson had 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and six steals to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory Tuesday in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for Earlville (3-3).
GIRLS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 2,982, Sycamore 2,827: Anna Ricci rolled a 555 series Tuesday as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory on the road.
Makenzie Hamilton added a 554 series for L-P.
BOYS BOWLING
Sycamore 3,385, La Salle-Peru 3,353: Chance Hank bowled a 640 series Tuesday as the Cavaliers came up short in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Peru.
Aaron Siebert added a 606 series for L-P.