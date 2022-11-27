NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 26

Mac Resetich scored a game-high 26 points Saturday, but the Hall boys basketball team lost 61-47 to Serena in the third-place game of the Seneca Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament.
Resetich scored half of his points in the second quarter as the Red Devils closed a 19-11 deficit after one quarter to 24-22 by halftime.
Also Saturday, Rafa Romero scored 16 points to lead Mendota to a 48-36 victory over Herscher in the fifth-place game.
Isaac Guzman scored 10 points for the Trojans, who led 18-7 after the first quarter.
Resetich and Romero were named to the all-tournament team.
Earlville 70, Woodland 53: In the seventh-place game of the Route 17 Classic, the Red Raiders (2-2) led by five late in the third quarter and then ran away for the win over the Warriors (0-4). Garrett Cook (18 points), all-tournament honoree Griffin Cook (18) Adam Waite (15) and Ryan Browder (13) led Earlville.
Polo 55, LaMoille 36: Logan Dober and Eli Keighin scored 12 points each as the Lions fell in the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament third-place game Saturday.
The Lions are 2-2.
At Williamsfield: Henry-Senachwine split a pair of games Saturday at the Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Mallards beat Galva 65-45 and lost to host Williamsfield 62-52.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rock Falls 44, La Salle-Peru 32: Brooklyn Ficek scored 13 points Saturday as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Rock Falls.
Donovan/St. Anne 48, DePue 31: The Litlte Giants lost Saturday in the Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.