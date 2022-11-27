NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Ava Hatton

Ava Hatton is the go-to scorer for the Putnam County girls basketball team.

She proved that again in the opening week of the season as she averaged 22.3 points per game to help the Panthers place fourth at the Princeton Holiday Tournament with a 3-1 record.

“Ava’s an extremely hard worker and does everything we ask of her, so it wasn’t a surprise to see her get off to a great start,” Putnam County coach Jared Sale said. “In terms of scoring alone, that was one of the best four-game stretches I’ve seen in my time coaching at PC.”

For her performance, Hatton was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 14, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.

Hatton answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

I’ve been playing ever since I can remember. Watching my older cousins and sister play got me into the sport.

What makes you a good basketball player?

What makes me a good player is that I am very competitive. I put a lot of time in and work on my weaknesses.

What was the best thing you ate on Thanksgiving?

The best thing I ate at Thanksgiving was mashed potatoes and Spring Valley Bakery cookies.

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

My favorite Christmas movie is ‘Christmas Vacation.’ I watch it with my family every year.

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

If I could get advice from someone, it would be my grandpa. He makes me a better basketball player.

What is your favorite subject in school?

My favorite school subject is accounting with my favorite teacher, Ms. England.

What is your most played song recently?

My most played song is ‘Forever,’ by Drake and Kanye West.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

If I could travel anywhere, it would be Hawaii. I love the beach.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

It would have to be Clover Club’s chicken wings. The barbeque and garlic parmesan are the best.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance at the Princeton tournament?

Overall, I thought I played well. I like to come out and be aggressive. I get to the rim pretty well if my outside shot isn’t falling.