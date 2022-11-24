NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Izaiah Nanez drained a 3-pointer with half a second left to lift the Mendota boys basketball team to a 66-65 victory over Somonauk in the Seneca Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament on Wednesday.
Nanez finished with 14 points. Owen Aughenbaugh led the Trojans (1-1) with 16 points, while Cale Strouss had 15 points and Rafa Romero added 13.
It was the first career victory for new Mendota coach Steve Wasmer.
Also Wednesday in Seneca, Hall lost 73-44 to the host Fighting Irish. Mac Resetich led the Red Devils with 15 points.
At Kewanee: Jackson McDonald scored 22 points to lead Putnam County to a 60-37 rout of Stark County in Wethersfield’s Wally Keller Invitational on Wednesday.
Austin Mattingly added 16 points for the Panthers (2-1).
Also Wednesday, Bureau Valley lost 55-52 to the host Flying Geese. Cooper Balensiefen scored 14 points for the Storm (1-2), while Corban Chhim had 13 points and Landon Hulsing added 10.
Ridgeview 57, St. Bede 33: The Bruins suffered their first loss of the season in the Route 17 Classic in Streator on Wednesday.
Grant Park 55, Earlville 49: Griffin Cook scored 19 points Wednesday as the Red Raiders lost in the Route 17 Classic in Dwight.
Trenton Fruit added 10 points for Earlville (1-2).
WRESTLING
At Taylor Ridge: St. Bede lost a pair of matches Wednesday, falling 33-24 to Rockridge and 41-30 to Monmouth-Roseville.
Logan Pineda (152 pounds) and Grady Gillan (182) each went 2-0 for the Bruins.
Pineda won both of his matches by fall, while Gillan won by 5-0 decision against Rockridge and by fall against Monmouth-Roseville.