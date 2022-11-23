NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

The St. Bede wrestling team opened the season with a pair of dual victories Tuesday in Amboy.
The Bruins beat the host Clippers 48-24 and defeated Mendota 45-24.
Hunter Savage (126 pounds), Evan Englehaupt (145) an Ryan Migliorini (220) all won by fall against Amboy.
Against the Trojans, Logan Pineda (152), Garrett Connelly (182) and Jake Migliorini (195) won by first period fall, while Michael Shaw (285) won by 5-3 decision.
The Trojans went 1-1 with a victory 42-35 over Amboy.
Jose Hermosillo (145) won by fall, while Levi Near (132) won by technical fall.
Against St. Bede, Corbin Furar (138) and Hermosillo (145) won by fall.
Pontiac 44, La Salle-Peru 36: Connor Lorden and Gunnar Wright recorded pins Tuesday as the Cavaliers lost their season opener in La Salle.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Earlville 55, Momence 46: Ryan Browder scored 19 points Tuesday as the Red Raiders earned their first win of the season at the Route 17 Classic in Dwight.
Griffin Cook had 15 points and four assists for Earlville (1-1), while Garrett Cook added 11 points.
At Kewanee: Putnam County and Bureau Valley lost Tuesday at the Wally Keller Invitational.
The Panthers lost to the host Flying Geese 51-47, while the Storm lost 66-56 to Elmwood.
Jackson McDonald led Putnam County with 17 points, while Andrew Pyszka added 13.
Cooper Balenseifen scored 15 points to pace the Storm, while Landon Hulsing had 13 points and Corban Chhim added 12.
Ashton-Franklin Center 68, LaMoille 48: Tyler Billhorn scored 11 points Tuesday as the Lions lost in the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament.
Logan Dober added 10 points for LaMoille (1-1).
Monmouth United 69, Henry-Senachwine 28: The Mallards fell to 1-1 with a loss Tuesday at the Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Putnam County 37, Somonauk 28: Gracie Ciucci scored 17 points Tuesday to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Somonauk.
Maggie Richetta added nine points and 11 rebounds for PC (4-2).
Fieldcrest 55, Roanoke-Benson 32: Kaitlin White scored 21 points Tuesday to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Roanoke.
Macy Gochanour added nine points for Fieldcrest (6-0), which led 20-6 after one quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
Marquette 53, Mendota 23: Katie Jenner scored 13 points Tuesday as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Ottawa.
El Paso-Gridley 43, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 28: The Mallards lost a nonconference game Tuesday in Henry.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,472, Dixon 2,889: Chance Hank rolled a 716 series with a 259 high game Tuesday to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Peru.
Aaron Siebert bowled a 583 series for L-P, while Ethan Picco contributed a 570 series.
Mendota 3,414, Rochelle 3,089: Landon Bauer rolled a 720 series with a 268 high game Tuesday to lead the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.
Alex Holland bowled a 566 series for Mendota, while Clay Buffington added a 575 series.