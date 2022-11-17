November 16, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Bureau Valley wins its pool at the Princeton Holiday Tournament

By Kevin Chlum

Kate Salisbury scored 14 points Wednesday to lead the Bureau Valley girls basketball team to a 43-17 victory over Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn to win the Gray Pool at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Kate Stoller added 11 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Storm (2-0).

Taylor Frawley scored six points to pace the Mallards (0-2).

Also Wednesday, Erie-Prophetstown defeated Midland 43-28 to claim the White Pool, while Putnam County beat Streator 47-28 in the Blue Pool.

Ava Hatton scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (1-1), while Gracie Ciucci added nine points.

On Thursday, Princeton will play Bureau Valley in the championship pool. Also in the championship pool, Bureau Valley will play Erie-Prophetstown at 8 p.m. Friday, and Princeton will face E-P at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Aurora Christian 61, La Salle-Peru 26: The Cavaliers lost Wednesday in the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.

Dixon 67, Mendota 10: The Trojans opened the season with a loss in the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament on Wednesday.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,223, Rochelle 3,089: Ethan Picco rolled a 664 series Wednesday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle.

Peyton Baker bowled a 584 series for L-P, while Aaron Siebert added a 533 series.