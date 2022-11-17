NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Kate Salisbury scored 14 points Wednesday to lead the Bureau Valley girls basketball team to a 43-17 victory over Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn to win the Gray Pool at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
Kate Stoller added 11 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Storm (2-0).
Taylor Frawley scored six points to pace the Mallards (0-2).
Also Wednesday, Erie-Prophetstown defeated Midland 43-28 to claim the White Pool, while Putnam County beat Streator 47-28 in the Blue Pool.
Ava Hatton scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (1-1), while Gracie Ciucci added nine points.
On Thursday, Princeton will play Bureau Valley in the championship pool. Also in the championship pool, Bureau Valley will play Erie-Prophetstown at 8 p.m. Friday, and Princeton will face E-P at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Aurora Christian 61, La Salle-Peru 26: The Cavaliers lost Wednesday in the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.
Dixon 67, Mendota 10: The Trojans opened the season with a loss in the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament on Wednesday.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,223, Rochelle 3,089: Ethan Picco rolled a 664 series Wednesday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle.
Peyton Baker bowled a 584 series for L-P, while Aaron Siebert added a 533 series.