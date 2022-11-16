NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Madyson Olson drained 10 of 17 3-pointers and scored 36 points Tuesday to lead the Earlville girls basketball team to a 55-38 victory over Indian Creek in the IMSA Tournament. She also had eight steals, six rebounds and three assists.
Nevaeh Sansone contributed a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Fieldcrest 65, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 24: Ashlyn May scored 16 points Tuesday to help the Knights to victory in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Flanagan.
Kaitlin White scored 15 points for Fieldcrest.
Hall 31, Seneca 25: McKenna Christiansen scored 11 points Tuesday as the Red Devils earned a win in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca.
Promise Giacometti added 10 points as Hall won its first game of the season.
Newark 44, La Salle-Peru 42: Brooklyn Ficek scored 13 points Tuesday as the Cavaliers came up short in the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.
Taylor Martyn added eight points for L-P.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lincoln Land 67, IVCC 57: Tavarius Vinson had 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks Tuesday as the Eagles dropped a nonconference game in Springfield.
DeAndre Vortes scored 16 points for IVCC (1-5).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lincoln Land 84, IVCC 40: Elizabeth Browder scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Eagles lost a nonconference game Tuesday in Springfield.
Natali Haynes had 12 points for IVCC (1-3).