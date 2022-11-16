November 15, 2022
NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Madyson Olson drains 10 3s, scores 36 points to lead Earlville to victory

By Kevin Chlum

Madyson Olson drained 10 of 17 3-pointers and scored 36 points Tuesday to lead the Earlville girls basketball team to a 55-38 victory over Indian Creek in the IMSA Tournament. She also had eight steals, six rebounds and three assists.

Nevaeh Sansone contributed a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Fieldcrest 65, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 24: Ashlyn May scored 16 points Tuesday to help the Knights to victory in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Flanagan.

Kaitlin White scored 15 points for Fieldcrest.

Hall 31, Seneca 25: McKenna Christiansen scored 11 points Tuesday as the Red Devils earned a win in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca.

Promise Giacometti added 10 points as Hall won its first game of the season.

Newark 44, La Salle-Peru 42: Brooklyn Ficek scored 13 points Tuesday as the Cavaliers came up short in the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.

Taylor Martyn added eight points for L-P.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lincoln Land 67, IVCC 57: Tavarius Vinson had 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks Tuesday as the Eagles dropped a nonconference game in Springfield.

DeAndre Vortes scored 16 points for IVCC (1-5).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lincoln Land 84, IVCC 40: Elizabeth Browder scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Eagles lost a nonconference game Tuesday in Springfield.

Natali Haynes had 12 points for IVCC (1-3).