NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Three La Salle-Peru boys bowlers rolled 600 series Thursday as the Cavaliers cruised to a 3,415-2,487 victory over Ottawa in an Interstate 8 Conference match at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.
Peyton Baker led the Cavs with a 649 series, while Jake Quick bowled a 633 and Chance Hank added a 616.
Mendota 3,079, Dixon 3,073: Landon Bauer rolled a 669 series with a high game of 243 on Thursday as the Trojans narrowly pulled out a victory in Mendota.
Kooper Novak bowled a 556 series for Mendota, while Paxton Bauer added a 537.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Waubonsee 82, IVCC 66: DeAndre Nobles scored 12 points Thursday as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.
Vjay Wallace added 10 points for IVCC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Waubonsee 101, IVCC 66: Elizabeth Browder scored 17 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game Thursday in Oglesby.
Leah Smudzinski added 15 points for IVCC, which trailed by five points midway through the third quarter.