November 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

The La Salle-Peru boys bowling team opened the season Tuesday with a 3,059-2,700 victory over Kaneland in an Interstate 8 Conference match at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.

Chance Hank led the Cavaliers as he rolled a 568 series. Aaron Siebert bowled a 554, Peyton Baker had a 529 and Jake Quick added a 518.

Mendota 2,886, Hall 2,594: Landon Bauer rolled a 563 series to help the Trojans to a victory at Ladd Lanes.

Paxton Bauer bowled a 501 for Mendota, while Alex Holland added a 494.

Kaiden Kenny paced the Red Devils with a 557 series, while Moses Levine added a 502.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Spoon River 58, IVCC 53: Taylor Staton scored 11 points as the Eagles opened the season with a nonconference loss Tuesday in Oglesby.

Alyx Carls added 10 points for IVCC.