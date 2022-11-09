NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

The La Salle-Peru boys bowling team opened the season Tuesday with a 3,059-2,700 victory over Kaneland in an Interstate 8 Conference match at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.
Chance Hank led the Cavaliers as he rolled a 568 series. Aaron Siebert bowled a 554, Peyton Baker had a 529 and Jake Quick added a 518.
Mendota 2,886, Hall 2,594: Landon Bauer rolled a 563 series to help the Trojans to a victory at Ladd Lanes.
Paxton Bauer bowled a 501 for Mendota, while Alex Holland added a 494.
Kaiden Kenny paced the Red Devils with a 557 series, while Moses Levine added a 502.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Spoon River 58, IVCC 53: Taylor Staton scored 11 points as the Eagles opened the season with a nonconference loss Tuesday in Oglesby.
Alyx Carls added 10 points for IVCC.