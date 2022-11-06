NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

The Amboy co-op football team rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter Saturday to beat Milford-Cissna Park 30-28 in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association quarterfinal.
MCP went up 28-18 on a 20-yard touchdown run by Mason Blanck on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Clippers answered immediately as Landon Whelchel ran for a 51-yard TD on the first play after the kickoff to cut the deficit to 28-24 with 11:43 to play.
Three plays later, facing a third down, MCP quarterback Sawyer Laffoon tried to throw for the first down, but the pass was intercepted by Eddie Jones around the 40-yard line and returned inside the 20.
The Clippers then faced a fourth-and-12 at the 20, but Tucker Lindenmeyer hit Brennan Blaine on a slant pass and Blaine took it to the end zone for a 30-28 lead with 8:36 left.
“Come playoff time, you need kids to step up and make plays, and all our boys did that in the second half,” Amboy coach Scott Payne said. “Our defense forced two turnovers, and offensively we were able to run the ball, which is a good credit to our offensive line.”
MCP had one last chance as it drove into the red zone in the final minute.
On fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Tyler Neukomm took the pitch to the right and tried to race to the end zone, but Jones stripped the ball near the goal line and Quinn Leffelman recovered in the end zone with three seconds remaining to seal the victory.
“Absolutely, that says a lot about our defense,” Payne said. “We had our backs against the wall there with the game on the line, and our defense stood up and made a play.”
Whelchel finished with 24 rushes for 174 yards and three touchdowns, and Leffelman added 13 rushes for 98 yards and a score. Lindenmeyer had 29 rushing yards and 36 passing yards with both completions going to Blaine.
The Clippers will host a semifinal game next week against St. Thomas More, which upset top-seeded Decatur Lutheran/Mt. Pulaski 44-38 in its quarterfinal game.
BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Peoria: Bureau Valley senior Elijah House capped his career by placing 60th with a time of 16:43.91 in the IHSA Class 1A State Meet on Saturday at Detweiller Park.
“It was what I was ranked to be. I would’ve liked to do a little bit better, but with the rain and everything, it’s expected,” House said. “I want to say it’s not fun [running in the tough conditions], but it was actually a little bit of fun. I kind of like it when the race is a little bit tougher. I like to work a little bit harder, and then the rain keeps me cool, and it just makes it a little bit more hard for everyone and makes it more fun for me.”
Mendota sophomore Anthony Kelson placed 119th in 17:15.49 in his first trip to state.
In the girls 1A race, Princeton senior Lexi Bohms finished 113th in 20:04.28.
“Lexi gave a nice effort,” Princeton coach Pat Hodge said. “She was out only two seconds slower for her first mile than last year’s state meet, which may have been little fast under the muddier conditions. At 2 miles, she was 15 seconds off, which under the conditions was pretty comparable to last year. But she just didn’t have a last mile at the same level as last year.
“Part of that was due to the fact that the rain started coming down pretty hard just as they were coming up to the 2-mile mark. I also think the competition was a little deeper talent wise in the middle of the field this year. Although Lexi was 40 places behind her finish of 73rd last year, she was only 21 seconds behind the time it took to get 73rd this year. Lexi went after it and just didn’t have as much energy left in the tank as she did last year. She still had an excellent season and a fine cross country career at PHS.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Normal: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa had two fifth-places finishes Saturday at the Normal Community West Sectional, but no Cavaliers advanced to the state meet.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Evvie Jeppson, Lily Miller, Kailey Goetsch and Clara Guglielmetti placed fifth in 4:04.18, while Guglielmetti swam the 100 freestyle in 57.42 seconds to finish fifth in the event.
L-P/Ottawa placed seventh among the 10 teams with 77 points. Normal Community won with 268.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Kirkwood 94, IVCC 76: DeAndre Nobles scored 17 points Saturday as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
DeAndre Vortes had 14 points, while Dakota Deverteuil and Jalen Brown each added 10 points for IVCC (1-1), which trailed 48-32 at halftime.