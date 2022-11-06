NewsTribune sports briefs: L-P volleyball players earn All-Interstate 8 honors

Four La Salle-Peru volleyball players earned spots on the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team.

Senior middle hitter Camryn Piscia was unanimous, while libero Taylor Martyn also was voted all-conference.

Senior outside hitter Emma Garretson and junior setter Addison Urbanski were honorable-mention picks.

Kaneland junior libero Mia Vassallo was voted league MVP.

Five L-P soccer players honored by I8

Five La Salle-Peru boys soccer players were voted to the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team.

Junior midfielder Seth Adams and junior forwards Brayan Gonzalez and Giovanni Garcia were all-conference picks, while senior midfielder Michael George and junior defender Rylee Hernandez were honorable-mention selections.

Sycamore senior forward Will Donahoe was voted league MVP.

Tri-County releases all-conference volleyball

Putnam County senior Tori Balma and Henry-Senachwine sophomore Kaitlyn Anderson were voted to the All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Putnam County junior Maggie Richetta and Henry senior Gabriella Garcia were second-team selections, while Putnam County junior Ava Hatton earned honorable mention.

Marquette senior Kaylee Killelea was voted TCC Player of the Year.