NewsTribune sports briefs: L-P volleyball players earn All-Interstate 8 honors

Four La Salle-Peru volleyball players earned spots on the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team.
Senior middle hitter Camryn Piscia was unanimous, while libero Taylor Martyn also was voted all-conference.
Senior outside hitter Emma Garretson and junior setter Addison Urbanski were honorable-mention picks.
Kaneland junior libero Mia Vassallo was voted league MVP.
Five L-P soccer players honored by I8
Five La Salle-Peru boys soccer players were voted to the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team.
Junior midfielder Seth Adams and junior forwards Brayan Gonzalez and Giovanni Garcia were all-conference picks, while senior midfielder Michael George and junior defender Rylee Hernandez were honorable-mention selections.
Sycamore senior forward Will Donahoe was voted league MVP.
Tri-County releases all-conference volleyball
Putnam County senior Tori Balma and Henry-Senachwine sophomore Kaitlyn Anderson were voted to the All-Tri-County Conference first team.
Putnam County junior Maggie Richetta and Henry senior Gabriella Garcia were second-team selections, while Putnam County junior Ava Hatton earned honorable mention.
Marquette senior Kaylee Killelea was voted TCC Player of the Year.