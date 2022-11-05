NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Allie Wiesenhofer

Allie Wiesenhofer came up big for the Fieldcrest volleyball team during the postseason.
She put 10 kills in the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal then had nine kills, eight digs and six points to help the Knights beat Tri-Valley — which beat Fieldcrest twice in the regular season — for the championship.
Wiesenhofer helped the Knights advance to the Peotone Sectional final before falling to Illinois Valley Central, which went on to earn a trip to the state tournament.
“During the postseason, Allie led on and off the court,” Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders said. “She understands the game very well and took on the postseason with extreme confidence and energy that contributed to our success throughout the season. Her play and enthusiasm for volleyball is contagious and it was fun to see her growth throughout our entire season.”
For her performance, Wiesenhofer was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Wiesenhofer answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
What do you like about playing volleyball?
I love the fast-paced environment, teamwork and energy of the game. Everyone is involved in every play regardless of their position. I especially love the energy and excitement felt while playing.
When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into the sport?
I have been playing volleyball for essentially my whole life. Both of my older sisters played volleyball and I started playing with them before I can even remember. They are part of the reason I love volleyball.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
I am a very competitive person and I push myself to be my best. I put a lot of tie into the sport and I train during the offseason. The time I’ve put in has made me very knowledgeable about the game.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite volleyball memory is getting second at state in middle school.
Besides volleyball season, what do you like about the fall?
I love spending time with my friends during the fall. We love going to haunted houses and pumpkin patches and having bonfires.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could travel anywhere, I would go to Hawaii because I love the beach.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
There are many foods I could eat to win a contest. However, I think I would do exceptionally well in a ham sandwich eating contest.
What are your plans after high school?
I’m not completely sure what I want to do yet, but I plan to attend college and major in nursing.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
If I could take advice from anyone, it would be from the wisest person I know, Larry Fortner.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance during the postseason?
I feel as though I played well and I gave my all during our postseason games.