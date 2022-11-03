Newstribune sports briefs: IVCC men’s basketball wins opener

The IVCC men’s basketball team opened the season with an 86-41 rout of Kennedy King in a nonconference game Tuesday in Oglesby.
Vijay Wallace led the Eagles with 18 points, while DeAndre Vortes scored 15 points and Dakota Deverteuil added 10 points.
Mendota, Princeton, DePue-Hall soccer players earn All-TRC honors
Six players from Mendota and one from Princeton were named to the All-Three Rivers Conference first team in boys soccer.
Seniors Rafael Romero, Jasiel Watson and Martin Murillo of league champion Mendota were named unanimously, joined on the first team by teammates Johnathan Cortez, Izaiah Nanez and Johan Cortez.
Princeton senior Matthews Sims also was named to the first team.
Named to the second team were junior Francisco Moreno of DePue-Hall, senior Michael Smallwood of Princeton and sophomores Mauricio Martinez and David Casas of Mendota.
Honorable mention honors went to Mendota senior Ricky Orozco and Princeton senior keeper Niklas Schneider.
DePue-Hall, Earlville soccer players earn All-LTC honors
Three Earlville players and one DePue-Hall player were named to the All-Little Ten Conference team for boys soccer.
For Earlville, seniors Garrett Cook and Diego Vazquez were unanimous selections for the third time, while Griffin Cook also was selected.
DePue-Hall junior Francisco Moreno was a unanimous pick for the second year in a row.