October 30, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 30

Mendota’s Kelson, BV’s House, Amboy’s McNinch and Princeton’s Bohms qualify for state cross country

By Shaw Local News Network

Princeton's Lexi Bohms finishes at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms and Amboy co-op’s Kyler McNinch will be making a return trip to the IHSA Class 1A State Cross Country Meet next weekend, while Mendota sophomore Anthony Kelson will make his first appearance at state.

The four qualified out of the Oregon Sectional on Saturday.

House led the area’s boys finishers as he clocked a 17:16.6 to place 10.

“I can’t be too disappointed in that,” House said.

Bureau Valley's Elijah House races Dakota's Aiden Ruiz and Rock Falls' Jose Gomez and Anthony Valdivia to the finish line at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kelson placed 17th in 17:26, while McNinch took 22nd in 17:39.9.

In the girls race, Bohms took the 10th and final spot at 19th overall (20:51.6).

“I felt a lot more confident, and that gave me motivation,” Bohms said. “I didn’t mind the time of day we ran [in the afternoon]. It was perfect weather. As long as I’m not running in freezing cold, I’m OK.”

At Metamora: La Salle-Peru’s Erik Garcia and Anya De La Luz saw their seasons end Saturday at the Class 2A Metamora Sectional.

Garcia placed 36th in 16:30.57 in the boys race, while De La Luz took 62nd in the girls race in 20:29.26.