NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 30

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms and Amboy co-op’s Kyler McNinch will be making a return trip to the IHSA Class 1A State Cross Country Meet next weekend, while Mendota sophomore Anthony Kelson will make his first appearance at state.
The four qualified out of the Oregon Sectional on Saturday.
House led the area’s boys finishers as he clocked a 17:16.6 to place 10.
“I can’t be too disappointed in that,” House said.
Kelson placed 17th in 17:26, while McNinch took 22nd in 17:39.9.
In the girls race, Bohms took the 10th and final spot at 19th overall (20:51.6).
“I felt a lot more confident, and that gave me motivation,” Bohms said. “I didn’t mind the time of day we ran [in the afternoon]. It was perfect weather. As long as I’m not running in freezing cold, I’m OK.”
At Metamora: La Salle-Peru’s Erik Garcia and Anya De La Luz saw their seasons end Saturday at the Class 2A Metamora Sectional.
Garcia placed 36th in 16:30.57 in the boys race, while De La Luz took 62nd in the girls race in 20:29.26.