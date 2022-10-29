NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Addison Urbanski

In a historic week for the La Salle-Peru volleyball program, Addison Urbanski played a key role for the Cavaliers.
She had 12 assists and 10 points in a win over Sterling.
In L-P coach Mark Haberkorn’s 1,000th career victory Tuesday over Ottawa, she had 18 assists, 17 points, four aces and five kills.
Urbanski capped the week with 13 assists, seven digs and five blocks in a win at Sandwich that extended the Cavaliers’ winning streak to 11.
“Addison is a very versatile player,” Haberkorn said. “She serves well. She blocks well. She’s a good hitter and a good setter. She’s been doing that for us all season.”
For her performance the week of Oct. 17, Urbanski was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Urbanski answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into the sport?
My mom played and all my sisters played so it was kind of meant to be. My mom was my coach through grade school and I watched my sisters all play on great teams.
What do you like about playing volleyball?
I like so much about volleyball. I like the competition. I like how it’s a mental sport and not just a physical sport. I like that everybody has their own part and they can all contribute in some way. It’s not just one person. I just love it.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
Working hard, good coaching, staying after practices and doing what I can and looking up to people like my sisters and mom to see what I can do to get better.
Besides volleyball season, what do you like about the fall?
I like Halloween and visiting pumpkin patches.
What is the best Halloween costume you ever wore?
When I was really little my mom dressed me up in a witch costume and I just love looking at that picture.
What’s the best Halloween candy?
Snickers.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Paris because when I was younger, I always wanted to go to Paris. I had like an obsession with it, so I would just love to travel there.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
Michael Jordan because he was the best basketball player of all time.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
Mary Poppins.
What is your favorite subject in school?
History.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Any food, I think, but if I had to pick one, pork tenderloins.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance the week of Oct. 17?
I think I did the best I could and I had my teammates there behind me carrying me through. I think that’s what really helped me do well, and just working as hard as I could.