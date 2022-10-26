October 25, 2022
NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Fieldcrest volleyball advances to regional final

By Kevin Chlum

Allie Wiesenhofer

Allie Wiesenhofer put down 10 kills Tuesday to help the No. 3-seeded Fieldcrest volleyball team to a 32-30, 25-19 victory over No. 5 El Paso-Gridley in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal in Minonk.

Kaitlyn White had 13 assists for the Knights, while Carolyn Megow added 13 digs.

Fieldcrest (27-4) will face No. 2 Tri-Valley (30-3-1) in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Vikings defeated Prairie Central 25-19, 25-18 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Forreston def. LaMoille 25-11, 25-11: The No. 13-seeded Lions lost to the No. 4 Cardinals in a Class 1A Annawan Regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa finished second in a triangular Tuesday with 56 points, 20 points behind Metamora. Macmob was third with 32.

Clara Guglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.2) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.55). She swam with Kailey Goetsch, Lily Miller and Evvie Jeppson to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.78), and teamed with Jeppson, Mikenna DeSpain and Addy Nance to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:12.67).

Nance won the 100 backstroke (1:10.6) for the Cavaliers.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Carl Sandburg def. IVCC 25-6, 25-16, 25-14: Ella Sibert had seven digs and five kills Thursday as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Galesburg.