NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Allie Wiesenhofer put down 10 kills Tuesday to help the No. 3-seeded Fieldcrest volleyball team to a 32-30, 25-19 victory over No. 5 El Paso-Gridley in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal in Minonk.

Kaitlyn White had 13 assists for the Knights, while Carolyn Megow added 13 digs.

Fieldcrest (27-4) will face No. 2 Tri-Valley (30-3-1) in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Vikings defeated Prairie Central 25-19, 25-18 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Forreston def. LaMoille 25-11, 25-11: The No. 13-seeded Lions lost to the No. 4 Cardinals in a Class 1A Annawan Regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa finished second in a triangular Tuesday with 56 points, 20 points behind Metamora. Macmob was third with 32.

Clara Guglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.2) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.55). She swam with Kailey Goetsch, Lily Miller and Evvie Jeppson to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.78), and teamed with Jeppson, Mikenna DeSpain and Addy Nance to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:12.67).

Nance won the 100 backstroke (1:10.6) for the Cavaliers.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Carl Sandburg def. IVCC 25-6, 25-16, 25-14: Ella Sibert had seven digs and five kills Thursday as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Galesburg.