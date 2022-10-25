NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

The No. 10-seeded Mendota volleyball team saw its season come to an end Monday with a 25-20, 25-19 loss to No. 7 Erie-Prophetstown in a Class 2A Rock Falls Regional quarterfinal in Rock Falls.
Katie Jenner had 11 digs and nine assists for the Spikers (10-20-3), while Reanna Brant contributed six kills and three blocks.
MEN’S SOCCER
Moraine Valley 6, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost a nonconference match Monday in Palos Hills.
IVCC falls to 11-7.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
At Champaign: IVCC went 0-2 on Sunday at the Parkland Tournament, losing 25=16, 25-17, 25-17 to Rend Lake and 25-20, 26-24, 25-17 to Frontier
Grace Landers had 15 assists, five kills and five digs against Rend Lake for the Eagles (4-27), while Ella Sibert had 13 kills and seven digs against Frontier.