October 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Mendota volleyball team loses in Rock Falls Regional

By Kevin Chlum
Mendota logo

Mendota logo

The No. 10-seeded Mendota volleyball team saw its season come to an end Monday with a 25-20, 25-19 loss to No. 7 Erie-Prophetstown in a Class 2A Rock Falls Regional quarterfinal in Rock Falls.

Katie Jenner had 11 digs and nine assists for the Spikers (10-20-3), while Reanna Brant contributed six kills and three blocks.

MEN’S SOCCER

Moraine Valley 6, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost a nonconference match Monday in Palos Hills.

IVCC falls to 11-7.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At Champaign: IVCC went 0-2 on Sunday at the Parkland Tournament, losing 25=16, 25-17, 25-17 to Rend Lake and 25-20, 26-24, 25-17 to Frontier

Grace Landers had 15 assists, five kills and five digs against Rend Lake for the Eagles (4-27), while Ella Sibert had 13 kills and seven digs against Frontier.