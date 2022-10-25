Girls volleyball: Putnam County finishes sets strong in Class 1A regional win over Earlville

PERU – The Putnam County girls volleyball team trailed late in both sets against Earlville during Monday night’s Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal.
However, in each situation, the No. 8-seeded Panthers were able to score the final few points to register a 26-24, 25-22 victory over the No. 7-seeded Red Raiders at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.
Putnam County (18-13-4) – which has won five matches in a row, including a three-set victory over Earlville (18-16) last Friday – will play top-seeded Newark in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“We talked about coming into tonight, that we were going to earn points tonight by swinging aggressively and serving aggressively,” Putnam County coach Amy Bell said. “We knew what spots were going to be open, and we really pressed hard at the net tonight. We did an excellent job of running our offense, and [I] thought our serving did a great job of keeping [Earlville] out of theirs a lot of the time. We also cleaned up a lot of errors that we made in the match on Friday.
“Being aggressive the entire match was the main message I gave to the girls tonight, and they did that.”
Earlville held a 14-9 lead in Set 1, but Putnam County used a five-point serving burst by Avery Moutray, which included an ace as well as a block and two kills from Maggie Richetta, to take a one-point lead.
The Red Raiders responded as Bailey Miller had consecutive aces ahead of kills from Mady Olosn and Nevaeh Sansone to give Earlville a 22-19 lead.
Three more kills by Richetta and another from Tori Balma tied the it at 24-all before another winning swing by Richetta and a Earlville hitting error closed out the set.
The second set was back and forth as well as the teams were tied 13 times, including at 22. The Panthers, with Richetta at the line, used an ace and consecutive kills from Maggie Spratt and Ava Hatton on match point to advance to take on the Norsemen.
“It was a couple really good sets of volleyball tonight, we just unfortunately fell a few points short,” Earlville coach Tonya Scherer said. “Putnam County’s middle hitter [Richetta] got on a couple rolls there, and we just weren’t able to get a good block up on her. I knew coming into the season blocking would be a weakness, we just aren’t tall, but I felt our defense was good enough to hopefully make up for that.
“I thought we played an overall good match, and our defense was pretty solid for the most part.
“That second set was back and forth and neither team could break free. I took a timeout there when we were down two and just said we have to keep playing our game, and we were able to tie it up and take a one-point lead. But from there [Putnam County] was able to find a couple holes and close it out.”
Michetta finished with a match-best 13 kills, with Hatton and Balma adding four each for PC. Moutray had seven points and Richetta six, while Balma had 18 assists. Richetta had nine digs, followed by eight each from Balma, Hatton and Moutray.
Earlville was paced by six kills each from Sansone (two blocks) and Olson (five points, 11 digs, two aces), while Brooklyn Olson had 15 assists and Hannah Pfaff recorded a match-high 14 digs.
“Tori did a great job of spreading the ball around and also sticking with who had the hot hand,” Bell said. “She was also, as we’ve seen over and over this year, very good at attacking the ball and using the tip at the right times.
“She’s a huge leader for us and showed again tonight.”