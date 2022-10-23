NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

A pair of La Salle-Peru runners advanced out of the Class 2A Morris Regional on Saturday.
Anya De La Luz placed 15 in 20:44.7 to advance to the Metamora Sectional next weekend.
The L-P girls team placed seventh.
In the boys race, Erik Garcia finished 15 in 17:11 to earn a sectional berth. The Cavaliers finished ninth.
At Eureka: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed 14th in 16:25.7 at the Class 1A Eureka Regional on Saturday to advance to the Elmwood Sectional.
At Rock Falls: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran a 16:42 on Saturday to place 10th at the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional to advance to next weekend’s Oregon Sectional.
Amboy co-op teammates Kyler McNinch (12th, 16:45) and Charlie Dickinson (21st, 17:22) also advanced.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Byron: The La Salle-Peru co-op placed second with 295 points at the Northern Illinois Independent Invite on Saturday. Byron won with 333.
Addy Nance led the Cavaliers as she won the 500-yard freestyle (5:51.83), placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:12.79) and swam with Evvie Jeppson, Lily Miller and Lily Mustered to a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (4:20.94).
Mustered finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:10.45).