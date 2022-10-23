NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Tori Balma

Putnam County senior Tori Balma reached a career milestone the week of Oct. 10 while turning in strong performances at the Tri-County Conference and Mendota tournaments.
Balma had 48 assists and 13 kills to help the Panthers to a fourth-place finish in the TCC Tournament.
At Mendota, Balma recorded 55 assists, 25 digs, 21 kills, 15 points and two aces. During the tournament, she surpassed 1,000 assists for her career.
“Tori is an extremely smart player and a huge leader on the court for us,” Putnam County coach Amy Bell said. “She did a great job last week running an effective offense as our setter while also being an offensive threat as well.”
For her performance, Balma was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Balma answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
I think my determination to win and competitiveness makes me a good player.
What does it mean to reach 1,000 career assists?
I was very excited to reach 1,000 career assists. I set this goal for myself last season and I’m proud to have achieved it with the help of my teammates.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
If I could ask any athlete for advice I would ask Sydney Hilley, the University of Wisconsin setter. She is one of the most successful college setters in America right now and I think she would give me some pretty good advice.
What is your most played song recently?
My most played song recently is ‘Greek God’ by Conan Gray.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could travel anywhere, I would travel to Greece because it looks so beautiful.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
I don’t think I would ever enter a food eating contest, but if I had to I would win eating Chik-fil-A nuggets.
Do you have any superstitions?
I always have to warm up with middle hitter Maggie Richetta for every sport or I won’t play well.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan to play volleyball and possibly softball at a junior college then pursue a career in nursing.
What is your favorite book?
My favorite book is ‘The Glass Castle’ by Jeanette Walls.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance for the week of Oct. 10?
I felt the week was very exciting for me, reaching 1,000 assists and placing fourth in the Tri-County Conference Tournament.