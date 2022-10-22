October 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Illinois Valley Week 9 football stories and photos all in one spot

By Shaw Local News Network
The Ottawa football team takes the field before the home game against Woodstock on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The Ottawa football team takes the field before the home game against Woodstock on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local News Network)