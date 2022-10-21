NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

La Salle-Peru’s three entrants in the IHSA Class 1A State Tennis Tournament were eliminated during the first day of action Thursday.

Carlie Miller won her opening match 6-3, 6-0 over Woodstock’s Marta Fito.

In the second round, Miller lost 6-1, 6-1 to St. Viator’s Meredith Garcia. She was knocked out of the tournament with a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Nazaeth’s Layden Almer in a second-round consolation match.

Ava Lannen and Emmie Hachenberger lost 6-0, 6-0 to Elgin Academy’s Addison and Noelle Lanton in the first round.

The duo bounced back with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Chatham Glenwood’s Elise Destasio and Julia Kagan in a first-round consolation match before losing 6-2, 6-2 to Wheaton Academy’s Audery Litfin and Jillian Paulson in the second round of the consolation bracket to see their season come to and end.

Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese lost their first two matches — 6-1, 6-2 to Joliet Catholic’s Ally McCarthy and Callie Streitz, and 6-2, 6-1 to Flora’s Ava Cammon and Kathryn Jennings.

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru def. Sandwich, 25-18, 25-21: Addison Urbanski had 13 assists, seven digs and five blocks Thursday as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Sandwich.

Katie Sowers had 10 assists, 10 digs and six kills, while Brook Ficek added nine points and seven digs for the Cavs (22-11, 8-5 I8), who extended their winning streak to 11 matches.

St. Bede def. Ridgewood 23-25, 25-8, 25-21: The Bruins picked up a nonconference victory in their regular-season finale Thursday in Cambridge.

At Mackinaw: No. 4-seeded Fieldcrest defeated No. 5 El Paso-Gridley in the quarterfinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Thursday before losing to No. 1 Tri-Valley in the semifinals.

The Knights will play No. 3 Tremont in the third-place match at 6 p.m. Saturday.