Volleyball: Improving Earlville rolls over La Moille

EARLVILLE – The final week of the regular season, when the postseason is looming large, is just the right time for a high school team to be playing its best volleyball.
Judging by Wednesday night’s 25-8, 25-20 Little Ten Conference victory over La Moille, Earlville is firing on all cylinders.
However, coach Tonya Scherer is happily tweaking her club here and there and will continue to do so through Thursday’s home finale with Putnam County and at the Stillman Valley Tournament over the weekend, so she can get the most out of her squad when they meet the Panthers again Monday at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional.
A strong service run by Ryleigh Dixon led the Raiders to the easy first-set win, then Brooklyn Guelde had a solid serving burst of her own to create a comfortable lead in the second, allowing Scherer to get her bench some quality court action as the hosts moved to 17-11, 8-2 in the Little Ten.
Nevaeh Sansone finished with seven kills and two digs and Guelde four aces, two digs and nine assists to pace the Raiders.
“We’ve made a few different adjustments lately and have been moving people around a little bit to get the most from everyone, and there might be a few more coming,” Scherer said. “Hopefully, we’ll get all the kinks worked out and be ready for Monday when we see Putnam County again.
“But this was a good way to end our conference season. We had some good serve receive, and Ryleigh and Brooklyn served well, which kind of threw them off a bit. We’ll continue to work on our blocking, which showed some improvement last weekend at Plano (where they went 3-2). We’ll need that against the teams with big hitters we’ll see in the regional.”
In the second set, Earlville used Guelde’s run – capped by a kill by Sansone and a pair of aces – to roll out to a 24-14 lead before the Lions (3-20, 2-8) bounced back. A sideout tip by Claire Lovgren and five points by Ella Ryan closed the gap top 24-20 before an error wrapped it up.
There was a Lions milestone reached in the loss when setter Ella Cherry surpassed the 500-assist plateau over the past two seasons. La Moille coach Kaitlyn Hughes said Cherry’s stats for her first two seasons on the varsity were unavailable and the school record is unknown, but that figure over two season still is impressive.
“One of the things we were pushing for tonight was getting kills and getting Ella that milestone, and she got there. That’s quite an accomplishment for her,” Hughes said. “However, our defense and serve receive struggled again. … We usually have a pretty hard time finishing games, so unlike other matches, we started out weak and then finished in the end. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late, but it was still our best game.”