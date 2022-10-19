NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

Tori Balma had 17 assists, nine digs, six kills, 10 points and an ace Tuesday to help the Putnam County volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-16 victory over Dwight in a Tri-County Conference match in Dwight.
Maggie Richetta put down 11 kills to go along with five digs and four points for PC (15-13-4, 4-3 TCC), while Avery Moutray added 12 digs, four kills and four points.
Mendota def. St. Bede 25-21, 22-25, 25-21: Emma Schultz had 14 digs and 11 kills Tuesday as the Spikers earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Laylie Denault had 21 digs, seven kills and an ace for Mendota, while Reanna Brant put down 10 kills to go along with an ace and a block.
Seneca def. Henry-Senachwine 25-23, 25-8: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference match Tuesday in Henry.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
IVCC def. Black Hawk 25-23, 19-25, 27-25, 25-20: Grace Landers had 24 assists and 12 digs Tuesday as the Eagles won an Arrowhead Conference match in Moline.
Ella Sibert slammed down 15 kills for IVCC (3-24, 1-6 Arrowhead), while Erica Antle contributed 14 assists and 13 digs.