Volleyball: Emotional Marquette seniors rally past St. Bede

OTTAWA – The emotion of a school’s senior night can work either for the celebrating school or against it, but for the Marquette Crusaders lining up for their Bader Gymnasium home finale against rival St. Bede, it actually went both ways.
And still the Cru went home happy.
The Crusaders started the evening perhaps a little too pumped up and played inconsistent ball in losing the first set against a Bruins team that made them pay for it. However, the hosts regrouped to take the second set on a pair of key kills by Lilly Craig, then surged ahead in the third to come away with a 22-25, 25-22, 25-14 victory over the worn-down Bruins.
Kaylee Killelea finished with seven kills and 12 assists, Eva McCallum added six kills, and Lindsey Kaufmann contributed 18 digs in their final home appearance, while classmates Jaida Pitts and Lauren Machetta each chipped in a pair of kills for the Cru (24-6).
For the Bedans (11-19), Ali Bosnich turned in a match-high nine kills.
“That’s so this group of senior. They just want to win so badly that sometimes it’s like they’ve had too many bowls of Wheaties,” Marquette coach Mindy McConnaughhay said with a laugh. “When I called that first timeout in the first set, I said, ‘Guys, I know you’re jacked up a little bit, but we have to calm down,’ and once they did, things went a lot better. We fought and there were some mistakes, some service errors, some net violations and some miscommunication, but credit St. Bede. They put up a heckuva fight like they always do against us.
“It was a roller coaster, but in the third set we controlled ourselves much better … Senior night is always filled with so much emotion, you have to expect a little chaos, a little trying too hard, and we got that. We just overcame it when we needed to.”
A kill by Killelea pulled the excited Cru within 10-8 in the opening game, but four points by the Bedans’ Amanda Wojcik put the visitors up seven. Marquette surged back to an 18-17 edge, but three points by Heersink – the last a block by Ali Bosnich – put SBA on top for good.
The second set was the opposite, the Crusaders racing to a 14-7 lead on five points by Makayla Backos, then St. Bede rallying to a 19-16 lead on four points by Ella Mudge. With the score tied at 22, Craig got a blast for sideout, McCallum served an ace, and Craig tipped down an overpass for the clinching point.
But the third set was all Cru. Three serves by Killelea to start the game was the longest string, then Marquette added just a sideout point and a service point eight consecutive times to roll to a 19-12 advantage. A Bosnich kill and a Heersink ace got the Bedans to 19-14, but a blast by McCallum and five straight winners by Maera Jimenez put the match away.
“In the first set, we played great and caught Marquette on their heels,” St. Bede coach Abby Bosnich said, “but in the second set, we battled really hard to get back in the game and needed to close that out because in the third set, we just didn’t have the energy. That was obvious from the start.
“At times our block struggled a little bit when they were splitting the seams, but our back row did a nice job of picking that up, especially Ella Hermes, Emily Robbins, Ari Heersink and Ella Mudge. They stepped up. Ella has done a great job since stepping into the libero role, Emily’s leadership is second to none right now, and Ali [Bosnich] had a good game at the net. You can’t ask for anything more from them.”