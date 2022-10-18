NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Jayden Dyke put down six kills Monday to help the La Salle-Peru volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-18 victory over Sterling in a nonconference match in La Salle.
Addison Urbanski had 12 assists and 10 points for L-P (20-11), while Broolyn Ficek had nine points and nine digs and Olivia Shetterly added four kills and two blocks.
L-P coach Mark Haberkorn now has 999 career wins. He will go for milestone win No. 1,000 at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ottawa.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Morrison: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa won a three-team meet Monday, notching 523 points to beat Clinton, Iowa, (346) and Morrison (346).
The foursome of Evvie Jeppson, Addy Nance, Lily Mustered and Clara Guglielmetti won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:20.92.
Nance won the 500 freestyle (5:54.01), Jeppson claimed the 50 freestyle (28.24) and Guglielmetti took first in the 200 freestyle (2:19.36).
At Aurora: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa placed 12th among 13 teams at the Metea Valley Invitational on Saturday.
The Cavaliers had two seventh-place finishes – Mikenna DeSpain, Mustered, Jeppson and Lily Miller in the 200 medley relay in 2:12.2 and Nance, Mustered, DeSpain and Jeppson in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.25.