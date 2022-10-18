October 17, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

L-P volleyball beats Sterling, coach Mark Haberkorn now has 999 career wins

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

Jayden Dyke put down six kills Monday to help the La Salle-Peru volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-18 victory over Sterling in a nonconference match in La Salle.

Addison Urbanski had 12 assists and 10 points for L-P (20-11), while Broolyn Ficek had nine points and nine digs and Olivia Shetterly added four kills and two blocks.

L-P coach Mark Haberkorn now has 999 career wins. He will go for milestone win No. 1,000 at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ottawa.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Morrison: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa won a three-team meet Monday, notching 523 points to beat Clinton, Iowa, (346) and Morrison (346).

The foursome of Evvie Jeppson, Addy Nance, Lily Mustered and Clara Guglielmetti won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:20.92.

Nance won the 500 freestyle (5:54.01), Jeppson claimed the 50 freestyle (28.24) and Guglielmetti took first in the 200 freestyle (2:19.36).

At Aurora: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa placed 12th among 13 teams at the Metea Valley Invitational on Saturday.

The Cavaliers had two seventh-place finishes – Mikenna DeSpain, Mustered, Jeppson and Lily Miller in the 200 medley relay in 2:12.2 and Nance, Mustered, DeSpain and Jeppson in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.25.