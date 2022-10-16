NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

The La Salle-Peru volleyball team went 5-0 over the weekend at the Limestone Classic in Bartonville.
The Cavaliers beat Richwoods (25-11, 25-11), Roanoke-Benson (25-16, 22-25, 15-8) and Limestone (25-20, 17-25, 15-6) on Saturday after defeating Springfield Southeast (25-12, 25-21) and Galesburg (25-10, 25-12) on Friday.
With the five wins, L-P coach Mark Haberkorn now has 998 in his career.
The Cavaliers (19-11), who have won eight consecutive matches, play Sterling at home on Monday and play at Ottawa on Tuesday.
At Mendota: Mendota placed third in its own tournament on Saturday.
In pool play, the Spikers beat Indian Creek (25-10, 25-14) and Peoria Christian (25-16, 25-22) and split with Streator (25-14, 14-25).
Mendota lost 25-10, 25-22 to Forreston in the semifinals before defeating Streator 19-25, 25-21, 25-21 in the third-place match.
Maddy Becker had 40 digs, 32 assists, 11 kills, six aces and three blocks for Mendota, while Emma Schultz added 25 digs, 18 kills and four aces.
Tori Balma had 55 assists, 25 digs, 21 kills, 15 points and two aces for the Panthers, while Maggie Richetta contributed 33 kills, 16 digs, 16 points, five aces and four blocks.
Balma surpassed 1,000 career assists during the tournament.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Peoria: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House finished an area-best ninth in 16:07.7 on Saturday at the Patriot Invitational.
Teammate Benjamin Roth (17:04.9) finished 58 as the Storm placed 17th among 33 teams.
Henry-Midland finished 31st, led by Preston Rowe (87, 17:36.1). Princeton’s Augustus Swanson placed 90th in 17:37.5.
In the girls race, Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber was the top area finisher as she placed 26 in 19:32.4.
Princeton’s Lexi Bohms finished 35th in 19:53.3 as the Tigresses’ placed 25th among 32 teams.
H-M’s Mikayla Frawley finished 73rd in 21:11.3.
At Pecatonica: Behind two top 10 finishers, the Amboy co-op boys won the Northwest Upstate Illini Meet on Saturday.
The Clippers notched 47 points to beat second-place Polo by nine.
Kyler McNinch led Amboy as he placed third in 17:36.2, while teammate Atticus Horner was eighth in 18:16.8.
In the girls race, Amboy’s Natalie Pratt (sixth, 23:55.7), Samantha Nauman (eighth, 24:15.8) and Anna Carlson (10th, 24:25.1) all finished top 10.
At Eureka: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel ran a 16:32.93 on Saturday to place seventh in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips (21:14.22) and Macy Gochanour (21:27.84) placed 17th and 19th, respectively.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 4, Kankakee 3 (OT): Bahlebonke Made scored in overtime to lift the Eagles to a nonconference victory Saturday in Kankakee.
Made also scored in regulation and had an assist, while Danny Cruz and Andre Mendes each scored a goal for IVCC (11-6).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Kankakee 11, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost a nonconference game Saturday in Kankakee.