NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Earlville’s Diego Vazquez

With Griffin Cook out due to injury in the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Earlville boys soccer team needed someone to step up to help fill the void.
Diego Vazquez rose to the challenge as he scored two goals in a win over DePue-Hall in the quarterfinals then had a goal in the semifinals against No. 1-seeded IMSA.
“We were without Griffin Cook and because of this, we needed Diego to put even more of the responsibilities on his shoulders,” Earlville coach Larry Heiden said. “In the second half of the semifinal, he nearly brought us back by himself, creating a goal that was called back for offsides – video of it showed our player was onsides – and then finding the back of the net himself. He basically outplayed IMSA, the best team in our conference, the entire second half.”
For his performance, Vazquez was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Vazquez answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing soccer and how did you get into it?
Vazquez: I started playing soccer when I was 4-5. I got into it as a kid because it gave me something to sped all my energy on.
What do you like about playing soccer?
Vazquez: I love how simple it is. A ball and a pair of shoes to mark out a goal is all you need.
What makes you a good soccer player?
Vazquez: My offseason work makes me good, but my mentality allows me to become as good as I can be. I don’t let small things bother me. I just keep moving.
Besides soccer season, what do you like about fall?
Vazquez: Aside from soccer, thebest thing about fall is the color changing trees, especially in a small town like Earlville. It just brings a calming vibe.
What was the best Halloween costume you ever wore?
Vazquez: My best Halloween costume was a sweet Spiderman suit I used from kindergarten to about third grade.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Vazquez: My dream vacation is probably Norway. I’d love to hike and camp there and take a boat ride through the fjords. It just looks like a crazy place. Japan is a close second.
What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?
Vazquez: I will never get tired of the movie Nacho Libre with Jack Black. Childish, but it’s an awesome movie.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
Vazquez: I would love to get advice from Brazilian star Ronaldinho. He had so much poise and passion for the game. His skill took him far, but the love he showed for the sport and his teammates was incredible.
What is your most played song recently?
Vazquez: My most played song recently has been ‘Brain Damage’ by Pink Floyd.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
Vazquez: My body tells me I played hard these past few games, but in the back of my mind I know I can always do more. The best thing I did this past week wasn’t scoring or assisting. It was helping build passion and composure on the team. It was something we lacked last year and we definitely changed that this year, having the confidence to perform in crunch time and fight to the last second. My senior season may not have ended how I would’ve liked, but I’m proud to say our team brought back the winning mindset we needed.