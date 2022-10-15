October 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

One spot, all Illinois Valley Week8 football stories and photos

By Shaw Local News Network
L-P cheerleaders cheer in the rain on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Howard Fellows Stadium in Peru.

L-P cheerleaders cheer in the rain on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Howard Fellows Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)