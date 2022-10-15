NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

The Mendota boys soccer team allowed a goal less than a minute into its game Friday, but the No. 1-seeded Trojans responded to beat No. 4 Alleman 3-1 in the Class 1A Alleman Regional championship in Moline.
“We gave up a goal 50 seconds into the game, and we never panicked,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “We have been in these situations before, so our ability to remain calm and trust our system was key. Our senior leadership played a big part in that also.
“With 19 minutes left in the game, we scored on a corner. We have made corners and set pieces a priority this year, and it paid off. We did a great job after tying the game of keeping the momentum and pouring on two more.”
Rafa Romero scored the tying goal on an assist from Johnathan Cortez.
Jasiel Watson scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Johan Cortez, then Watson returned the favor with an assist on Johan Cortez’s goal as the Trojans won their fourth consecutive regional title.
“It’s a great honor to win our fourth regional in a row,” Myers said. “The senior group has created a tradition of setting goals and working hard to accomplish them. Our players understand what the expectations are going into a season and how hard they have to work to achieve them. I could not be more proud of this senior group and the whole team.”
The Trojans (17-6) return home for the sectional, as they will play Peoria Christian (18-4-1) in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Chargers advanced with a 1-0 win over Monmouth-Roseville.
The other semifinal pits Quincy Notre Dame against Serena.
“Having it at our place is huge,” Myers said. “Having that home crowd will be a huge help for us. It’s going to be a very hard sectional with Peoria Christian and Quincy Notre Dame in it again. We will have our work cut out for us. We’re possibly considered underdogs now, but with the home crowd to help us, anything can happen.”
Serena 2, Earlville 1 (OT): The No. 5-seeded Red Raiders’ season came to an end with an overtime loss to the No. 2 Huskers in the Class 1A Serena Regional championship Friday.
Serena got on the board first with a goal by Camden Figgins with 36:39 left in the first half, but Earlville’s Diego Vazquez tied it 2:32 later.
Neither team scored again until Figgins put in the game winner with 6:34 left in the second OT session.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
At Bartonville: La Salle-Peru won a pair of matches at the Limestone Classic on Friday, bringing coach Mark Haberkorn’s career win total to 995.
The Cavaliers beat Springfield Southeast 25-12, 25-21 and Galesburg 25-10, 25-12.
L-P plays Richwoods, Roanoke-Benson and Limestone on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Amboy co-op 42, Aquin 14: The Clippers improved to 7-1 with an Illinois 8-Man Football Association win Friday in Freeport.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Fieldcrest 14: Brady Ruestman and Kash Klendworth each threw a touchdown pass Friday, but the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division game in Mackinaw.
Ruestman completed 5 of 14 passes for 46 yards, while Klendworth connected on 2 of 8 for 28 yards.
Michael Beckett and Isaac Kpa had TD receptions for Fieldcrest (1-6, 0-4 HOIC Large).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Waubonsee def. IVCC 25-16, 25-21, 25-18: Ella Sibert had 13 kills as the Eagles lost a nonconference match Friday in Sugar Grove.