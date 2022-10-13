October 12, 2022
NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Putnam County volleyball falls in TCC semifinals

By Kevin Chlum

Tori Balma had seven assists, five digs, three kills, three points, two aces and two blocks Wednesday as the No. 4-seeded Putnam County volleyball team lost 25-16, 27-25 to No. 1 Marquette in a Tri-County Conference Tournament semifinal in Seneca.

Avery Moutray added eight digs, two points, an ace and a kill for the Panthers (13-10-3), who will play No. 2 Woodland in the third-place match at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Also Wednesday, Henry-Senachwine defeated Dwight.

The Mallards will play Roanoke-Benson in the consolation game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Boys soccer

La Salle-Peru 2, Dixon 0: The Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory Wednesday in Dixon.

Men’s soccer

IVCC 2, Mineral Area 0: Bahlebonke Madè scored a pair of goals Wednesday to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Tyler Marconi had an assist for IVCC (10-6), while Colin Hart made five saves.

Women’s soccer

Mineral Area 8, IVCC 0: The Eagles fell to 0-9 with a nonconference loss Wednesday in La Salle.

Women’s volleyball

Highland def. IVCC 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20: Erica Antle had 30 assists and seven digs Wednesday as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Freeport.

Ella Sibert contributed 12 kills and eight digs for IVCC (2-23, 0-6 Arrowhead).