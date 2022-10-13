NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Tori Balma had seven assists, five digs, three kills, three points, two aces and two blocks Wednesday as the No. 4-seeded Putnam County volleyball team lost 25-16, 27-25 to No. 1 Marquette in a Tri-County Conference Tournament semifinal in Seneca.
Avery Moutray added eight digs, two points, an ace and a kill for the Panthers (13-10-3), who will play No. 2 Woodland in the third-place match at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Also Wednesday, Henry-Senachwine defeated Dwight.
The Mallards will play Roanoke-Benson in the consolation game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Boys soccer
La Salle-Peru 2, Dixon 0: The Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory Wednesday in Dixon.
Men’s soccer
IVCC 2, Mineral Area 0: Bahlebonke Madè scored a pair of goals Wednesday to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in La Salle.
Tyler Marconi had an assist for IVCC (10-6), while Colin Hart made five saves.
Women’s soccer
Mineral Area 8, IVCC 0: The Eagles fell to 0-9 with a nonconference loss Wednesday in La Salle.
Women’s volleyball
Highland def. IVCC 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20: Erica Antle had 30 assists and seven digs Wednesday as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Freeport.
Ella Sibert contributed 12 kills and eight digs for IVCC (2-23, 0-6 Arrowhead).