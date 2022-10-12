NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Johnathan Cortez scored three goals Tuesday to lead the No. 1-seeded Mendota boys soccer team to a 9-0 victory over No. 7 Riverdale in a Class 1A Alleman Regional semifinal in Moline.
Jasiel Watson and Sebastian Carlos each scored two goals, while Eli Arjes and Ricky Orozco each had one for the Trojans (17-5), who advance to play No. 4 Alleman in the title game at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Pioneers (12-8) advanced with a 6-0 win over No. 6 DePue-Hall (9-11-3).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Princeton def. St. Bede 25-20, 25-17: Olivia Gartin pounded down 19 kills Tuesday to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 28 assists, nine points and seven digs for Princeton (12-17, 8-3 TRC East), while Miyah Fox added 19 digs, six points and an ace.
Kewanee def. Mendota 20-25, 25-18, 25-20: The Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match Tuesday in Kewanee.
Fieldcrest def. Ridgeview 25-13, 25-13: Carolyn Megow had six digs and two aces Tuesday to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
Kaitlyn White had 17 assists for Fieldcrest (22-3), while Allie Wiesenhofer contributed 10 kills.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Sterling 99.5, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 80.5: Clara Guglielmetti won an individual event and swam on a winning relay Tuesday as the Cavaliers lost in Sterling.
Guglielmetti won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.6 and teamed with Kailey Goetsch, Mikenna DeSpain and Evvie Jeppson to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.77.