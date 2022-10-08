NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Amboy co-op senior Wes Wilson shot a 78 on Friday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington to advance to the second day of the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.
Wilson’s 6-over par round puts him in a tie for 18th.
Hall sophomore Landen Plym’s season ended Friday as he carded an 87 to tie for 70th place.
BOYS SOCCER
Riverdale 4, Princeton 1: The No. 9-seeded Tigers’ season came to an end Friday with a loss to the No. 7 Rams in Port Byron.
VOLLEYBALL
At LaMoille: No. 3-seeded Earlville lost 25-8, 25-16 to No. 2 Newark in a Little Ten Conference Tournament semifinal Friday.
The Red Raiders will play Indian Creek in the third-place match at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Also Friday, LaMoille lost 25-17, 25-8 to IMSA in a consolation semifinal.
THURSDAY ROUNDUPS
GIRLS SWIMMING
La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 59, Morris 35: Clara Guglielmetti and Addy Nance each won two individual events and swam on a pair of winning relays to help the Cavaliers to a victory in La Salle.
Guglielmetti won the 50-yard freestyle (26.7 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (59.52), while Nance claimed the 200 freestyle (2:12.44) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.53).
Guglielmetti and Nance teamed with Kailey Goetsch and Evvie Jeppson to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.98), Guglielmetti swam with Goetsch, Lily Miller and Lily Mustered to win the 200 medley relay (2:10.39) and Nance teamed with Miller, Jeppson and Evelyn Clayton to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:22.49).
Goetsch also won the 200 individual medley (2:38.39), Mustered claimed the 100 butterfly (1:14.2) and Miller took first in the 500 freestyle (6:26.21).
VOLLEYBALL
La Salle-Peru def. Plano 25-17, 25-18: Brooklyn Ficek had 14 digs, 14 points and three aces as the Cavaliers picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Plano.
Camryn Piscia had four kills and three blocks for L-P (10-10, 5-5 I8), while Katie Sowers added 11 assists and nine points.
Mendota def. Princeton 21-25, 25-22, 25-17: Katie Jenner had 21 assists, six digs and an ace to help the Spikers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Kirby Bond had 10 kills, two digs and a block for Mendota (6-13-2, 4-6 TRC East), while Lily Leifheit added 13 digs and an ace.
Olivia Gartin put down 13 kills to go with three digs and a block for the Tigresses (9-15, 7-3), while Natasha Faber-Fox had 23 assists, five points and three digs.
Henry-Senachwine def. Midland 25-15, 25-7: Kaitlyn Anderson had 15 assists and a block to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.
Abbie Stanbary put down eight kills for Henry (13-10, 4-2 TCC), while Mikayla Frawley added nine digs.
Bureau Valley def. Kewanee 25-18, 25-19: Kate Salisbury had 19 assists, six kills, four digs and four points as the Storm earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.
Ella Thacker had seven kills and four digs for BV (10-18, 5-4 TRC East), while Keely Lawson added six digs, four blocks and four points.
Marquette def. Putnam County 25-19, 25-21: Tori Balma had 14 assists, three kills and an ace as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.
Maggie Richetta added nine kills for PC (12-9-3, 3-3 TCC).
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 4: Rochelle 1: Johnathan Cortez, Johan Cortez, Jasiel Watson and Rafael Romero each scored a goal as the Trojans won in Mendota.
La Salle-Peru 2, Sterling 2: The Cavaliers played the Golden Warriors to a draw in a nonconference game in Sterling.
At Hinckley: Earlville lost 5-1 to Serena in the third-place game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Hinckley-Big Rock.
DePue-Hall lost 3-2 to H-BR in the consolation final.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Bede 4, Kewanee 1: The Bruins swept the doubles action to claim a victory in Kewanee.
In doubles, Alyssa Engels and Kristal De La Torre won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1, Brianna Torres and Mia Morrow claimed a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 and Allysa Schirz and Ella Engelhaupt were 6-7, 7-6, 10-8 at No. 3.
Morgan Nawa won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.