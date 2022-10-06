NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 5

Nevaeh Sansone had 10 kills, six points and an ace as the No. 3-seeded Earlville volleyball team beat No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock 25-12, 25-17 in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal in LaMoille.

Hannah Pfaff had seven points, three aces and five kills and Brooklyn Guelde added 11 assists for the Red Raiders, who advance to play No. 2 Newark in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Newark advanced with a 25-10, 25-7 victory over No. 7 Somonauk.

Also Wednesday, No. 9 LaMoille lost 25-10, 25-11 to No. 1 Indian Creek.

The Lions will play No. 4 Serena in a consolation semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Newman def. Hall 25-13, 25-7: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match Wednesday in Spring Valley.

Boys soccer

La Salle-Peru 2, Alleman 1: The Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory Wednesday in La Salle.

Cross country

At Oregon: The Amboy co-op’s Kyler McNinch (17:56.9) and Atticus Horner (18:17.5) placed first and second, respectively, in a five-school meet Wednesday.

The duo led the Clippers (26 points) to a first-place finish among the three full teams, beating Rochelle (35) and Oregon (65).

In the girls’ race, Samantha Nauman led Amboy as she placed seventh in 25:01.7.

Men’s soccer

Parkland 4, IVCC 2: Tyler Marconi and Zusipheyena Gxarisa each scored a goal Wednesday as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Champaign.

Colin Hart made eight saves for IVCC (9-5).

Women’s volleyball

Bryant & Stratton def. IVCC 25-18, 24-26, 20-25, 25-14, 15-9: Erica Antle had 30 assists and 12 digs Wednesday as the Eagles lost a nonconference match in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Ella Sibert added 15 kills and five digs for IVCC (2-20).