October 04, 2022
NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Earlville boys soccer falls in Little Ten Tournament semifinals

By Kevin Chlum

The No. 4-seeded Earlville boys soccer team lost 3-1 to No. 1 IMSA in a Little Ten Conference Tournament semifinal Tuesday in Hinckley.

The Red Raiders will face Serena in the third-place game at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Hinckley-Big Rock.

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County def. Gardner-South Wilmington 25-20, 25-18: Tori Balma had 21 assists, eight points, one ace, six kills, five digs and a block Tuesday to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Maggie Richetta put down 10 kills for PC (12-8-3), while Avery Moutray added 10 digs, six points, three aces, five kills and four assists.

Fieldcrest def. Dwight 25-11, 25-8: Kaitlyn White had 18 assists and an ace Tuesday as the Knights earned a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Kaylin Rients put down eight kills for Fieldcrest (21-2), while Zoey Dye added seven kills.

Kewanee def. St. Bede 25-23, 14-25, 25-19: The Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match Tuesday in Kewanee.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Erie: Princeton senior Lexi Bohms ran a 20:12.94 on Tuesday to place second at the Erie-Prophetstown Invitational.

Teammate Kiana Brokaw finished eighth in 23:05.88 to help the Tigresses finish second as a team. Avery Waca (24th, 24:57.09) also placed in the top 25 for Princeton.

St. Bede’s Jaelyn Weber (23:59.31), Macy Zeglis (24:04.06) and Sierah Shaver (24:05.24) finished 17th through 19th.

In the boys race, Elijah House (fifth, 16:47), Benjamin Roth (16th, 17:36.62) and Adrian Gallardo (25th, 18:30.22) helped Bureau Valley to a fourth-place finish.

Princeton’s Augustus Swanson finished 22nd in 18:20.31.

At Seneca: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran a 20:59.08 on Tuesday to place second in Seneca’s Spooktacular Invite.

Teammate Mikayla Frawley placed ninth in 26:05.57.

In the boys race, Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw was fourth in 19:29.12, while Henry-Midland’s Preston Rowe was sixth in 19:44.64.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newman 3, St. Bede 2: The Bruins came up a match short Tuesday in La Salle.

Morgan Nawa won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for St. Bede, while Alyssa Shirz and Ella Englehaupt claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Streator 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans swept the singles matches, but lost Tuesday in Mendota.

Ella Lewis won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Natalia Salinas was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee def. IVCC 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21: Erica Antle had 38 assists and 20 digs Tuesday as the Eagles lost a nonconference match in Oglesby.

Ella Sibert contributed 17 kills for IVCC (2-19).