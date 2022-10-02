NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Ella Hermes

Ella Hermes took over as the St. Bede volleyball team’s libero this season, and she’s excelling in the role.
She had 34 digs to help the Bruins to a pair of victories.
Hermes had 16 digs, four points and an ace against Streator and contributed 18 digs and a pair of aces against Hall.
“Ella is a natural athlete with a drive to improve her game,” St. Bede coach Abbi Bosnich said. “She has continued to excel in her new role this season as our libero. She provides consistency and leadership in the back row. I look forward to continuing to watch her grow this season.”
For her performance, Hermes was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Hermes answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How long have you been playing volleyball and how did you get started in the sport?
I started playing in fifth grade and have been playing for seven years. I started playing because I wanted to be involved in everything I could.
What do you like about playing volleyball?
I love the excitement and the fun I have with my teammates on and off the court.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
I am a good volleyball player because I always work my hardest and put my full effort into everything I do.
Besides volleyball season, what do you like about the fall?
I love watching football and Friday night lights.
What is your favorite Halloween candy?
My favorite candy is Twizzlers.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would go to Italy so I can ride in a gondola boat.
What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?
I love to watch the Last Dance.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
I would want to get advice from Michael Jordan. He is a great leader and has a great work ethic with a lot of experience.
Do you have any nicknames?
Yes, I have so many. Herm is my favorite.
What are your thoughts on your performance last week?
I thought my performance was pretty good. I love my new position as libero and I’m working hard to do the job to the best of my ability.