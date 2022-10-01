October 01, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Want Week 6 stories and photos around the Illinois Valley? They’re all here

By Shaw Local News Network

L-P football players run onto the field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Howard Fellows Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)