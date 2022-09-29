NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

A trio of Princeton boys golfers advanced out of the Class 2A Geneseo Regional on Wednesday at Valley View Golf Club in Cambridge.

Jaden Eggers led the Tigers as he shot an 82 to place ninth, while Karter Patterson carded an 84 to tie for 13th and Tyson Phillips had an 85 to finish 16th.

Princeton carded a 343 as a team to tie for fourth. The top three teams advance.

The Tiger threesome will compete in the Limestone Sectional on Monday.

At Oregon: Amboy co-op’s Wesley Wilson shot a 2-over-par 74 on Wednesday to place second in the Class 1A Oregon Regional at Silver Ridge Golf Course.

Amboy’s Hayden Wittenauer also advanced by tying for 16th with an 86.

The Clippers placed sixth as a team with a 361.

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 3, DuPage 1: Bahle Madè scored a pair of goals as the Eagles picked up a win in Glen Ellyn.

Tyler Marconi also scored a goal for IVCC (9-3), while Tyrese Baijnath had two assists and Colin Hart made four saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Mendota def. St. Bede 15-25, 25-23, 26-24: Katie Jenner had 23 assists, 12 digs and eight kills as the Spikers earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru.

Reanna Brant had 12 kills and three digs for Mendota, while Madelyn Becker added 21 digs, six assists and a kill.

Kaneland def. La Salle-Peru 27-25, 18-25, 25-17: Katie Sowers had 15 points and 11 assists as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match in La Salle.

Addison Urbanski added 12 points and 12 assists for L-P.

BOYS SOCCER

Sycamore 8, La Salle-Peru 1: The No. 4-seeded Cavaliers lost to the top-seeded Spartans in an Interstate 8 Conference Tournament semifinal Wednesday in Sycamore.

L-P will face Rochelle in the third-place match Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Amboy: Kyler McNinch (16:54.1), Charlie Dickinson (17:11.5) and Atticus Horner (17:16.2) placed second-fourth Wednesday as the Amboy co-op beat Polo 23-24.

Hall also competed but did not have a full team. Blake Gambiani placed 13th in 24:40.6 for the Red Devils.

In the girls race, Amboy’s Natalie Pratt won in 22:20.5 followed by teammates Anna Carlson (22:43.9), Samantha Nauman (24:40.2) and Addison Pertell (24:49.8).

Hall’s Allison Wozek was seventh in 27:08.1 and DePue’s Sara Aguirre was eighth in 31:11.3.

There were no team scores.