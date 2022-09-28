NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Princeton senior Lexi Bohms ran a 29:52.44 to place third in the Three Rivers Conference Meet on Tuesday at Prophet Hills Country Club in Prophetstown.

Teammate Kiana Brokaw placed 13th in 22:48.47, while St. Bede’s Aleda Hoogland (17th, 23:28.28) and Macy Zeglis (23rd, 24:07.75) also finished in the top 25.

Sherrard won the team title with 42 points, while Princeton (102) was fifth and St. Bede (104) was sixth.

In the boys race, Bureau Valley’s Elijah House placed fourth in 16:54.22, while Mendota’s Anthony Kelson finished eighth in 17:19.53.

Other area top-25 finishers were BV’s Benjamin Roth (14th, 17:47.75), Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (19th, 18:34.91), St. Bede’s Nathan Husser (21st, 18:40.84) and Mendota’s Dagen Setchell (24th, 18:49.15).

Riverdale won with 25 points, while the Storm (101) placed fourth and Mendota (136) was fifth.

At Seneca: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran a 21:18.15 on Tuesday to place second in the Tri-County Conference Meet, while teammate Mikayla Frawley finished seventh in 22:45.05.

In the boys race, Henry-Midland’s Preston Rowe (fourth, 18:54.24) and Noah Dorsey (eighth, 19:25.12) and Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw (sixth, 19:24.44) finished in the top 10.

At El Paso: La Salle-Peru’s Erik Garcia placed a team-best 22nd in 17:49.9 in the El Paso-Gridley Invitational on Tuesday.

In the girls race, Anya De La Luz led the Cavaliers as she finished 46th in 23:23.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 2, Dixon 0: Johan Cortez and Johnathan Cortez each scored a goal as the Trojans earned a nonconference victory Tuesday in Dixon.

Johnathan Cortez also had an assist for Mendota (15-3).

Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 1, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants fell in a nonconference game Tuesday in Roanoke.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru def. Sandwich 25-9, 26-28, 25-7: Katie Sowers had 16 assists, eight kills and two blocks Tuesday as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.

Emma Garretson slammed down 12 kills and had nine digs for L-P (9-7, 4-3 I8), while Broolyn Ficek contributed 18 digs and 13 points.

Mendota def. Hall 25-12, 25-21: Emma Schultz had 11 digs and eight kills Tuesday to lead the Spikers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory over Hall in Mendota.

Grace Wasmer and Reanna Brant each had five kills for Mendota, while Katie Jenner added nine assists, five digs, three kills and two aces.

Princeton def. Kewanee 25-15, 25-16: Natasha Faber-Fox had 16 assists, 12 digs, eight points and four aces Tuesday as the Tigresses beat the Boilermakers in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match for the second day in a row.

Miyah Fox added 15 digs for Princeton (6-10, 5-2 TRC East).

Earlville def. Leland 25-12, 25-13: Brooklyn Guelde served 12 points and six aces while putting up nine assists Tuesday to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory.

Nevaeh Sansone added six digs and four kills for Earlville (10-7, 5-2 LTC).

Newman def. St. Bede 25-16, 25-21: The Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match Tuesday in Sterling.

Newark def. DePue 25-6, 25-9: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference match Tuesday in DePue.

Hiawatha def. LaMoille 25-20, 25-22: The Lions dropped a Little Ten Conference match Tuesday in LaMoille.

GIRLS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 55, Morrison 39: Clara Guglielmetti won an individual event and swam the anchor leg on a winning relay Tuesday to help the Cavaliers to victory in La Salle.

Guglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:13.03 and teamed with Evvie Jeppson, Mikenn DeSpain and Lily Mustered to win the 400 freestyle relay in 2:23.04.

Addy Nance won the 500 freestyle in 5:59.04 for L-P/O.

GIRLS GOLF

Rockridge 188, Princeton 224: Emma Kruse-Carter shot a 53 on Tuesday as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference dual at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton.

Also scoring for Princeton were Adeline Hecht (55), Morgan Forristall (58) and Halli Petersen (58).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Carl Sandburg def. IVCC 25-8, 25-7, 25-15: Grace Landers had six digs and five assists Tuesday as the Eagles (2-15) lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.