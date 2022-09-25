NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

La Salle-Peru’s Carter Fenza and Coleman Rundle combined to shoot a 74 on Saturday to win the Mendota Modified Ryder Cup at Mendota Golf Club.
The duo helped the Cavaliers place second as a team with a 242.
Ottawa won with a 230, while Princeton (244) placed third, St. Bede (245) finished fourth, Bureau Valley (249) was sixth, Hall (253) was seventh, Putnam County (261) was eighth and Mendota (269) was 11th among the 12 teams.
Cousins Landen and Grant Plym led the Red Devils as they placed third with a 76, while Princeton’s Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson finished fourth with a 76.
Wyatt Novotny and Seth Spratt paced the Storm as they took fifth with a 76, and St. Bede’s Jake Delaney and Brendan Pillion were sixth with a 77.
Logan Keesee and Jacob Edens led Putnam County with an 82, while Jack Mikolasek and Braden McPheeters were the top team for the Trojans with an 87.
GIRLS TENNIS
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru placed second in its own Lady Cavs Invitational on Saturday.
Carlie Miller placed second at No. 1 singles for L-P, while Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese were runner-up at No. 2 doubles.
Also for the Cavaliers, Emmie Hachenberger and Ava Lannen took third at No. 1 doubles.
FOOTBALL
Amboy co-op 44, Orangeville 0: Eddie Jones ran for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Clippers rolled to a victory Saturday in Orangeville.
Jones ran for a 7-yard TD in the first quarter as Amboy took a 6-0 lead.
Jones tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Brennan Blaine to cap a 24-point second quarter for the Clippers.
Landon Whelchel broke free for a 76-yard TD run and Quinton Leffelman raced for a 51-yard TD in the second as the Clippers built a 30-0 halftime lead.
Jones ran for a 65-yard TD and Whelchel added a 3-yard rushing score in the second half for Amboy (4-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 3, Monmouth-Roseville 1: The Trojans earned a Three Rivers Conference victory Saturday in Monmouth.
Earlville 6, Stillman Valley 2: The Red Raiders picked up a nonconference victory Saturday in Earlville.
Kaneland 3, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers fell in an Interstate 8 Conference game Saturday in Maple Park.
Alleman 2, DePue-Hall 1: The Little Giants lost a nonconference game Saturday in DePue.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Sterling: La Salle-Peru’s Erik Garcia was the top area finisher at the Rock River Run on Saturday, running a 17:04 to place 37th.
Augustus Swanson was Princeton’s top runner as he finished 88th in 18:11.8.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms led area runners by placing 41st in 20:35.9, while La Salle-Peru’s Anya De La Luz was 58th in 21:11.5.
At Herscher: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel ran a 17:22.4 to place 11 at the Herscher Invitational on Saturday.
In the girls race, Clare Phillips placed 29th in 22:36.1 to lead the Knights to a fifth-place finish.
At Kewanee: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House ran a 17:15 on Saturday to place third in the Boiler Invitational.
Mendota’s Anthony Kelson finished fifth in 17:33.
The Amboy co-op placed second as a team with 42 points, just two behind champion IVC.
VOLLEYBALL
At Braidwood: Putnam County placed sixth at the Reed-Custer Tournament on Saturday.
In pool play, the Panthers split with Momence (15-25, 25-14), Unity (25-22, 18-25) and Mendota (25-22, 23-25) and lost to De LaSalle (25-15, 25-21).
Putnam County lost 26-24, 25-13 in the fifth-place match.
Tori Balma had 62 assists, 19 points, five aces, 15 kills, 15 digs and three blocks for PC (10-7-3), while Maggie Richetta added 26 kills, 21 digs, five blocks, 18 points, one ace and two assists.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 4, South Suburban 2: Carlos Sousa scored a pair of goals Saturday to help the Eagles to a victory in La Salle.
Tyler Marconi and Bahlebonke Made each had a goal and an assist for IVCC (8-3).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
At Sugar Grove: IVCC went 1-1 on Saturday at the Region IV Crossover Tournament at Waubonsee.
The Eagles lost to Lake County 28-26, 23-25, 27-25, 25-16 before snapping a 14-match losing streak with a 28-26, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Olive-Harvey.
Against Lake County, Grace Landers had 19 assists, 11 digs and seven aces, while Ella Sibert put down 14 kills.
Erica Antle had 16 digs and 12 assists against Olive-Harvey, while Sibert contributed 10 kills for IVCC (2-14).
JUNIOR HIGH BASEBALL
Peru Catholic 10, Mazon-Verona-Kinsman 0 (5 inn.): Peru Catholic won the IESA Class 1A Sectional B Championship on Saturday in Peru.
Peru Catholic (16-0) advances to play Pekin Rankin (20-1) in a state quarterfinal at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.
El Paso-Gridley 8, Peru Parkside 7 (7 inn.): Peru Parkside lost in extra innings in the IESA Class 2A Sectional B Championship on Saturday in Heyworth.
Parkside finishes 9-3.