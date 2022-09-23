NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Coleman Rundle carded a 36 on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead La Salle-Peru to a 157-189 victory over IMSA at Fox Bend Golf Course in Oswego.

Also scoring for L-P were Drake Hawthorne (39), Jon Milota (40) and Noah Rietgraf (41).

Ottawa 170, Mendota 177: Owen Aughenbaugh shot a 42 on Thursday as the Trojans lost a nonconference match at Mendota Golf Club.

Rounding out the scores for the Trojans were Brody Hartt (43), Drake Dennis (45) and Braden McPheeters (47).

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County def. Midland 25-8, 25-15: Tori Balma had 14 assists, nine points, four kills and an ace as the Panthers earned a Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Granville.

Maggie Richetta slammed down 11 kills for Putnam County (10-5, 3-1), while Ava Hatton contributed eight kills, five digs, six points and three aces.

Henry-Senachwine def. Roanoke-Benson 14-25, 25-14, 25-20: Talur Homann put down 11 kills Thursday to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference win in Henry.

Lauren Harbison had 15 assists and three aces for Henry (11-8, 3-1 TCC), while Gabriella Garcia had 21 digs.

Earlville def. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-16, 25-19: Brooklyn Guelde had 10 assists and 10 points Thursday to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Mady Olson had nine points, two aces and six kills for Earlville, while Hannah Pfaff added four kills.

Tri-Valley def. Fieldcrest 25-22, 25-20: The Knights suffered their first loss of the season Thursday in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Downs.

Kewanee def. Mendota 25-14, 25-15: The Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.

Serena def. LaMoille 25-8, 25-15: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference match Thursday in LaMoille.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Ottawa: Erik Garcia ran an 18:05 on Thursday to win the individual title and lead La Salle-Peru to a 28-29 victory over Ottawa at Catlin Park in Ottawa.

Griffin Hammers (19:03) and Braylin Bond (19:06) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Cavaliers.

In the girls race, Ottawa beat L-P 17-44.

Anya De La Luz led the Cavs as she finished fourth in 22:37.

GIRLS GOLF

Kaneland 172, La Salle-Peru 234: Avah Moriarty shot a 44 on Thursday as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Allie Thome added a 45 for L-P.

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 3, Earlville 1: Griffin Cook scored on an assist from Trenton Fruit as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference match Thursday in Plano.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa 5, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out Thursday in Mendota.