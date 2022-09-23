NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Amanda Wojcik

When Aubree Acuncius went down with an injury, the St. Bede volleyball team needed someone to step in as the team’s setter.
Amanda Wojcik took over the role and has played well for the Bruins.
Last week, she had 51 assists, 16 digs and two blocks as she helped St. Bede to conference victories over Princeton and Kewanee.
“Amanda has done a nice job transitioning to setter for us,” St. Bede coach Abbi Bosnich said. “She continues to improve.”
For her performance, Wojcik was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Wojcik answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get started in the sport?
I started playing volleyball in the fourth grade. I’ve always been a huge fan of the sport, but the biggest reason I started playing was so I could be like my sister.
What do you like about playing volleyball?
I love playing volleyball because I love the competition and the energy that my team and I have on and off the court.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
I am a good volleyball player because I always try to be a leader. When I am playing the sport, I try to make the best choice to help my teammates and lead us to a victory.
Besides volleyball season, what do you like about the fall?
Volleyball is what I love the most about fall, but I also love going to football games and spending time with my friends.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
If I could get advice from any athlete, it would be Dana Rettke because she has inspired me in so many ways to improve myself as a player and as a person.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
A movie series I never get tired of watching is Twilight. They have always been my favorite movies and I just love them.
What is your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school is pre-calculus because learning about math is something that I’ve always loved doing, and it just comes naturally to me.
What is your most played song recently?
My most played song recently is ‘New Person, Same Old Mistakes’ by Tame Impala.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could travel anywhere in the world, it would be the island of Santorini in Greece. I would go there because the beaches and the geography are so beautiful and it’s somewhere that I would love to visit one day.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
During the week, I feel like I have become more comfortable in the setting position. it is not somewhere I usually play, but I feel as though I have grown to love this position and help the team. I sometimes make mistakes while playing, but every time I try to fix them with a better set the next time. The past few weeks in volleyball have been stressful, but I feel as though I have overcome many boundaries and improved myself.