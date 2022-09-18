NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Brendan Pillion and Jake Delaney each placed in the top five individually Saturday to lead the St. Bede boys golf team to the championship at the Princeton Invitational at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Pillion carded an 81 to take third and Delaney shot an 82 to finish fifth for the Bruins, who notched a 347 to beat La Salle-Peru (348).
Hall (356) placed fourth, Bureau Valley (357) was fifth, Princeton (364) was seventh and Mendota (370) was eighth among the nine teams.
L-P’s Carter Fenza was the individual champion as he shot a 75, while Hall’s Landen Plym was the runner-up with a 76.
The Storm had a pair of top 10 finishers as Wyatt Novotny (86) finished eighth and Colin Stabler (87) was 10th.
Jaden Eggers led the Tigers as he placed sixth with an 82, while Owen Aughenbaugh had an 89 to pace the Trojans.
GIRLS GOLF
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru won its own Lady Cavs Scramble on Saturday by carding a 66 at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.
The Cavaliers tied Kaneland but took the title on a tiebreaker.
In the Lady Cavs Scramble, three players from each school play with their coach.
BOYS SOCCER
At Ottawa: DePue-Hall went 3-0 on Saturday to win the Ottawa Invitational.
The Little Giants beat Clifton Central 3-1 and Sandwich 5-0 before defeating the host Pirates 2-1 in the championship.
Gabriel Cano, Salvador Romero and Javi Cerrano each scored a goal against Clifton Central.
Francisco Moreno notched a hat trick and two assists, while Cano had two goals against Sandwich.
In the final, Moreno had a goal and an assist, while Osvaldo Morales also scored.
Monmouth-Roseville 2, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in a Three Rivers Conference game Saturday in Monmouth.
VOLLEYBALL
At Minonk: Fieldcrest won its own Knight Invitational on Saturday.
In pool play, Fieldcrest beat Clinton (25-9, 25-20), Illini Bluffs (25-23, 25-16) and Delavan (25-13, 25-21).
The Knights topped Cissna Park 25-17, 25-18 in the championship.
On the day, Allie Wiesenhofer had 37 kills, seven aces and 3.5 blocks for Fieldcrest (16-0), while Kaitlyn White had 56 assists and Carolyn Megow had 48 digs.
St. Bede went 1-2 in its pool, beating Gardner-South Wilmington (25-11, 25-19) and losing to Cissna Park (25-10, 25-13) and Olympia (25-22, 25-22).
At Joy: Henry-Senachwine went 2-1 at Mercer County’s Judy Richmond Classic, beating Galva and Lowpoint-Washburn and losing to Mercer County.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Walnut: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House was the top area finisher at the Storm’s Dale Donner Invitational on Saturday, placing sixth in 17:05.5.
Teammate Benjamin Roth joined him in the top 25, finishing 24th in 17:50.2.
For Amboy, Kyler McNinch placed 18th in 17:41.4, while Charlie Dickinson was 47th in 18:58.3
Other area top 50 finishers among the 157 runners were La Salle-Peru’s Erik Garcia (30th, 18:09.3), Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (32nd, 18:19.9) and Henry-Midland’s Preston Rowe (43rd, 18:53.3)
The Clippers were the top area team, finishing eighth with 202 points, while Henry (310) was 13 among the 13 full teams.
In the girls race, Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber led area runners by placing 10th in 20:46.2.
L-P’s Kiely Domyancich finished 46th in 23:09.
St. Bede was the top area team, finishing 13 with 334 points, while L-P (379) was 17th and Fieldcrest (390) was 18th among the 18 full teams.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
McHenry 5, IVCC 4: The Eagles lost Saturday in Algonquin.