One place, all the Week 4 Illinois Valley football coverage

La Salle-Peru 47, Plano 14 — story by Josh Welge
Marquette 24, Annawan-Wethersfield 7 — story by Charlie Ellerbrock, photos by Scott Anderson
Princeton 70, Mendota 21 — story by Kevin Hieronymus, photos by Mike Vaughn
St. Bede 34, Newman 8 — story by Dan Wussow, photos by Alex T. Paschal
Lisle 35, Streator 28 — story by J.T. Pedelty, photos by Tom Sistak
Sycamore 54, Ottawa 20 — story by Brian Hoxsey, photos by Mark Busch
Kewanee 40, Bureau Valley 7 — story by Kevin Chlum
Decatur Lutheran/Mount Pulaski 62, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 21 — story by Jamie Newell
NewsTribune roundup (Hall, Amboy, Fieldcrest) — Staff
The Times roundup (Seneca, Fieldcrest) — Staff