September 14, 2022
NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti places fourth in Three Rivers Conference Meet

By Kevin Chlum

Gianna Grivetti

St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti shot a 93 on Wednesday to place fourth in the Three Rivers Conference Meet at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee.

Bureau Valley was the top area team as the Storm placed fifth with a 474. Princeton (477) was sixth and St. Bede (486) was eighth among the eight teams.

Rockridge won with a 384.

Bureau Valley’s Callie Schoff tied for 10 with a 104, while Cassidy Peterson (122), Layne Sproston (124) and Mattie Michlig (124) rounded out the scoring for the Storm.

Morgan Forristall and Emma Kruse-Carter each carded a 116 to lead the Tigresses, while Addie Carr had a 122 and Halli Petersen added a 123.

Erin Dove had a 117 for the Bruins.

Boys golf

St. Bede 170, Monmouth-Roseville 188: Jake Delaney shot a 1-under-par 37 on Wednesday to earn medalist honors and lead the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Brendan Pillion (41), Logan Potthoff (43) and Ryan Slingsby (50) also scored for St. Bede.

At Spring Valley: Grant Plym shot a 41 on Wednesday as Hall split a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Riverdale won with a 173 followed by the Red Devils (184) and Orion (203).

Rounding out the scores for Hall were Landen Plym (45), Jacob Diaz (49) and Lukas Manrriquez (49).

At McNabb: Andrew Pyszka carded a 42 on Wednesday as Putnam County finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

The Panthers notched a 187 to narrowly lose to Seneca (185) while beating Midland (200).

Also scoring for PC were John Wiesbrock (48), Miles Walder (48) and Logan Keesee (49).

At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny shot a 38 on Wednesday to help Bureau Valley finish second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

Sherrard won with a 151 followed by the Storm (160) and Mendota (170).

Also scoring for BV were Colin Stabler (39), Parker Stier (41) and Landen Birdsley (42).

Owen Aughenbaugh led the Trojans with a 37, while Braiden McPheeters (42), Brody Hartt (44) and Cale Strouss (47) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

Volleyball

Sandwich def. Mendota 25-19, 25-12: Katie Jenner had eight digs and four assists Wednesday as the Spikers lost a nonconference match in Mendota.

Reanna Brant added five kills for Mendota.

Boys soccer

Rochelle 2, La Salle-Peru 1 (PKs): Emir Morales scored on an assist from Jorge Martinez as the Cavaliers lost in penalty kicks in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

The Hubs outscored the Cavs 4-2 in penalty kicks.

Somonauk 4, DePue-Hall 0: Juan Raya made 15 saves and Francisco Moreno took seven shots Wednesday as the Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.

Men’s soccer

IVCC 2, Rock Valley 1: Vasco Montez and Tyrese Baijnath each scored a goal Wednesday to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Carlous Sousa and Bahlebonke Made each had an assist for IVCC (6-2), which has won six consecutive games.

Colin Hart made seven saves for IVCC.