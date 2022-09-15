NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti shot a 93 on Wednesday to place fourth in the Three Rivers Conference Meet at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee.

Bureau Valley was the top area team as the Storm placed fifth with a 474. Princeton (477) was sixth and St. Bede (486) was eighth among the eight teams.

Rockridge won with a 384.

Bureau Valley’s Callie Schoff tied for 10 with a 104, while Cassidy Peterson (122), Layne Sproston (124) and Mattie Michlig (124) rounded out the scoring for the Storm.

Morgan Forristall and Emma Kruse-Carter each carded a 116 to lead the Tigresses, while Addie Carr had a 122 and Halli Petersen added a 123.

Erin Dove had a 117 for the Bruins.

Boys golf

St. Bede 170, Monmouth-Roseville 188: Jake Delaney shot a 1-under-par 37 on Wednesday to earn medalist honors and lead the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Brendan Pillion (41), Logan Potthoff (43) and Ryan Slingsby (50) also scored for St. Bede.

At Spring Valley: Grant Plym shot a 41 on Wednesday as Hall split a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Riverdale won with a 173 followed by the Red Devils (184) and Orion (203).

Rounding out the scores for Hall were Landen Plym (45), Jacob Diaz (49) and Lukas Manrriquez (49).

At McNabb: Andrew Pyszka carded a 42 on Wednesday as Putnam County finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

The Panthers notched a 187 to narrowly lose to Seneca (185) while beating Midland (200).

Also scoring for PC were John Wiesbrock (48), Miles Walder (48) and Logan Keesee (49).

At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny shot a 38 on Wednesday to help Bureau Valley finish second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

Sherrard won with a 151 followed by the Storm (160) and Mendota (170).

Also scoring for BV were Colin Stabler (39), Parker Stier (41) and Landen Birdsley (42).

Owen Aughenbaugh led the Trojans with a 37, while Braiden McPheeters (42), Brody Hartt (44) and Cale Strouss (47) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

Volleyball

Sandwich def. Mendota 25-19, 25-12: Katie Jenner had eight digs and four assists Wednesday as the Spikers lost a nonconference match in Mendota.

Reanna Brant added five kills for Mendota.

Boys soccer

Rochelle 2, La Salle-Peru 1 (PKs): Emir Morales scored on an assist from Jorge Martinez as the Cavaliers lost in penalty kicks in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

The Hubs outscored the Cavs 4-2 in penalty kicks.

Somonauk 4, DePue-Hall 0: Juan Raya made 15 saves and Francisco Moreno took seven shots Wednesday as the Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.

Men’s soccer

IVCC 2, Rock Valley 1: Vasco Montez and Tyrese Baijnath each scored a goal Wednesday to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Carlous Sousa and Bahlebonke Made each had an assist for IVCC (6-2), which has won six consecutive games.

Colin Hart made seven saves for IVCC.