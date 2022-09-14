NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Four La Salle-Peru boys runners finished in the top 10 on Tuesday to lead the Cavaliers to victory in an eight-school meet at Baker Lake in Peru.
The Cavaliers notched 36 points to beat Ottawa (52), Mendota (64) and Streator (71).
Erik Garcia led L-P by placing third in 17:59. Griffin Hammers (sixth), Braylin Bond (19:27) and Kevin Rynke (19:35) placed sixth through eighth for the Cavs.
Mendota’s Anthony Kelson was the runner-up in 17:58, while Landin Wright led Fieldcrest by finishing 10th in 19:48.
In the girls race, St. Bede (88) finished second behind Ottawa (21). La Salle-Peru (90) was third and Fieldcrest (91) was fourth.
Anya De La Luz (24:04) and Kiely Domyancich (24:25) placed sixth and seventh, respectively, for the Cavs.
Clare Phillips led Fieldcrest by placing eighth in 24:27, while Aleda Hoogland paced St. Bede by finishing 12th in 25:51.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Bede def Kewanee 27-25, 25-18: The Bruins won a Three Rivers Conference East Division match Tuesday in Peru.
Fieldcrest def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-9, 25-16: Allie Wiesenhofer had seven kills and a block Tuesday as the Knights remained undefeated with a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Gibson City.
Kaitlyn White had 12 assists for Fieldcrest (10-0, 4-0 HOIC), while Carolyn Megow added nine digs.
Newark def. Earlville 23-25, 25-19, 25-18: Nevaeh Sansone had 13 digs, nine kills and eight points Tuesday as the Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference match in Newark.
Brooklyn Guelde had 20 assists and seven digs for Earlville (7-4, 3-1 LTC).
Newman def. Mendota 25-16, 25-20: Reanna Brant put down seven kills Tuesday as the Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.
Lily Leifheit had 11 digs for Mendota, while Katie Jenner added nine digs, three assits and two kills.
Princeville def. Henry-Senachwine 25-10, 25-12: Kaitlyn Anderson had six kills and five assists Tuesday as the Mallards lost a non-conference match in Henry.
Lauren Harbison added seven digs for Henry (6-7).
Serena def. DePue 25-11, 25-11: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference match Tuesday in DePue.
GIRLS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 3, Kaneland 2: The Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory Tuesday in Maple Park.
L-P’s Carlie Miller won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while teammate Ava Lannen was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles.
The Cavaliers’ Izzy Pohar and Kailey Reese won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Streator 3, Princeton 2: The Tigresses lost Tuesday in Princeton.
BOYS GOLF
At La Salle: Carter Fenza fired a 38 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead La Salle-Peru to a victory in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.
The Cavaliers (164) topped Sycamore (171) and Sandwich (181).
Coleman Rundle carded a 39 for L-P, while Drake Hawthorne had a 43 and Riley Cetwinski added a 44.
At Spring Valley: Jake Delaney carded a 1-over-par 36 on Tuesday to claim medalist honors and lead St. Bede to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The Bruins (164) beat Orion (196) and Erie-Prophetstown (217).
Also scoring for St. Bede were Brendan Pillion (37), Logan Potthoff (43) and Ryan Slingsby (48).
At McNabb: Putnam County carded a 189 on Tuesday to win a triangular over Henry-Senachwine (192) and Stark County (210) at Edgewood Park Golf Club.
Logan Keesee led the Panthers with a 46, while John Wiesbrock and Jacob Edens each had a 47, and Andrew Pyszka added a 49.
Henry’s Carson Rowe was the medalist with a 43, while Ayden Malavolti (46), Lance Kiesewetter (51) and Nolan Dunshee (52) rounded out the scores for the Mallards.
At Princeton: Jaden Eggers shot a 40 on Tuesday to earn co-medalist honors and help Princeton to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
The Tigers tallied a 175 to beat Sherrard (183) and Morrison (230).
At Monmouth: Owen Aughenbaugh carded a 38 on Tuesday to help Mendota finish second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Gibson Woods Golf Course.
The Trojans (170) beat Kewanee (205) and lost to Monmouth-Roseville (162).
Clay Buffington shot a 41 for Mendota, while Braden McPheeters had a 45 and Cale Strouss added a 46.
GIRLS GOLF
Sycamore 191, La Salle-Peru 253: Avah Moriarty shot a 52 on Tuesday as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Sycamore Golf Course.
Allie Thome added a 56 for L-P.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Highland def. IVCC 25-23, 25-15, 25-13: Grace Landers had 17 assists and seven digs as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match Tuesday in Oglesby.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Moraine Valley 9, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost Tuesday in Palos Hills.