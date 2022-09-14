September 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 13

La Salle-Peru boys cross country wins home meet

Earlville's Brooklyn Guelde (23) tips the ball past Newark defenders on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Newark.

Earlville's Brooklyn Guelde (23) tips the ball past Newark defenders on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Newark. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Four La Salle-Peru boys runners finished in the top 10 on Tuesday to lead the Cavaliers to victory in an eight-school meet at Baker Lake in Peru.

The Cavaliers notched 36 points to beat Ottawa (52), Mendota (64) and Streator (71).

Erik Garcia led L-P by placing third in 17:59. Griffin Hammers (sixth), Braylin Bond (19:27) and Kevin Rynke (19:35) placed sixth through eighth for the Cavs.

Mendota’s Anthony Kelson was the runner-up in 17:58, while Landin Wright led Fieldcrest by finishing 10th in 19:48.

In the girls race, St. Bede (88) finished second behind Ottawa (21). La Salle-Peru (90) was third and Fieldcrest (91) was fourth.

Anya De La Luz (24:04) and Kiely Domyancich (24:25) placed sixth and seventh, respectively, for the Cavs.

Clare Phillips led Fieldcrest by placing eighth in 24:27, while Aleda Hoogland paced St. Bede by finishing 12th in 25:51.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede def Kewanee 27-25, 25-18: The Bruins won a Three Rivers Conference East Division match Tuesday in Peru.

Fieldcrest def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-9, 25-16: Allie Wiesenhofer had seven kills and a block Tuesday as the Knights remained undefeated with a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Gibson City.

Kaitlyn White had 12 assists for Fieldcrest (10-0, 4-0 HOIC), while Carolyn Megow added nine digs.

Newark def. Earlville 23-25, 25-19, 25-18: Nevaeh Sansone had 13 digs, nine kills and eight points Tuesday as the Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference match in Newark.

Brooklyn Guelde had 20 assists and seven digs for Earlville (7-4, 3-1 LTC).

Newman def. Mendota 25-16, 25-20: Reanna Brant put down seven kills Tuesday as the Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.

Lily Leifheit had 11 digs for Mendota, while Katie Jenner added nine digs, three assits and two kills.

Princeville def. Henry-Senachwine 25-10, 25-12: Kaitlyn Anderson had six kills and five assists Tuesday as the Mallards lost a non-conference match in Henry.

Lauren Harbison added seven digs for Henry (6-7).

Serena def. DePue 25-11, 25-11: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference match Tuesday in DePue.

GIRLS TENNIS

La Salle-Peru 3, Kaneland 2: The Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory Tuesday in Maple Park.

L-P’s Carlie Miller won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while teammate Ava Lannen was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles.

The Cavaliers’ Izzy Pohar and Kailey Reese won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.

Streator 3, Princeton 2: The Tigresses lost Tuesday in Princeton.

BOYS GOLF

At La Salle: Carter Fenza fired a 38 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead La Salle-Peru to a victory in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.

The Cavaliers (164) topped Sycamore (171) and Sandwich (181).

Coleman Rundle carded a 39 for L-P, while Drake Hawthorne had a 43 and Riley Cetwinski added a 44.

At Spring Valley: Jake Delaney carded a 1-over-par 36 on Tuesday to claim medalist honors and lead St. Bede to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The Bruins (164) beat Orion (196) and Erie-Prophetstown (217).

Also scoring for St. Bede were Brendan Pillion (37), Logan Potthoff (43) and Ryan Slingsby (48).

At McNabb: Putnam County carded a 189 on Tuesday to win a triangular over Henry-Senachwine (192) and Stark County (210) at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

Logan Keesee led the Panthers with a 46, while John Wiesbrock and Jacob Edens each had a 47, and Andrew Pyszka added a 49.

Henry’s Carson Rowe was the medalist with a 43, while Ayden Malavolti (46), Lance Kiesewetter (51) and Nolan Dunshee (52) rounded out the scores for the Mallards.

At Princeton: Jaden Eggers shot a 40 on Tuesday to earn co-medalist honors and help Princeton to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

The Tigers tallied a 175 to beat Sherrard (183) and Morrison (230).

At Monmouth: Owen Aughenbaugh carded a 38 on Tuesday to help Mendota finish second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Gibson Woods Golf Course.

The Trojans (170) beat Kewanee (205) and lost to Monmouth-Roseville (162).

Clay Buffington shot a 41 for Mendota, while Braden McPheeters had a 45 and Cale Strouss added a 46.

GIRLS GOLF

Sycamore 191, La Salle-Peru 253: Avah Moriarty shot a 52 on Tuesday as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Sycamore Golf Course.

Allie Thome added a 56 for L-P.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Highland def. IVCC 25-23, 25-15, 25-13: Grace Landers had 17 assists and seven digs as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match Tuesday in Oglesby.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Moraine Valley 9, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost Tuesday in Palos Hills.